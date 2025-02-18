Jurors have reached a verdict at the felony trial of rapper A$AP Rocky

Jurors have reached a verdict at the felony trial of rapper A$AP Rocky View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors in Los Angeles reached a verdict Tuesday at the trial of rapper A$AP Rocky, who is charged with firing a gun at a former friend.

The jury of seven women and five men reached their unanimous decision after deliberating for about three hours. It will be read Tuesday afternoon.

The hip-hop star is charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. With a conviction, he could be sentenced to as much as 24 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Rocky twice fired a gun at his former longtime friend, who goes by A$AP Relli, during a dispute on a Hollywood street in 2021. Relli, the key witness for the prosecution, said his knuckles were grazed by one of the shots, but he was otherwise uninjured.

The defense argued that Rocky fired blanks from a prop gun that he picked up from a music video set.

The Grammy-nominated hip-hop star, fashion mogul and actor is the longtime partner of singing superstar Rihanna. The two 36-year-olds have two toddler sons together.

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer