Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Coldplay $6,288,674 65,604 $95.86 2 Eagles $4,664,328 16,351 $285.26 3 Paul McCartney $2,982,686 22,591 $132.03 4 Iron Maiden $2,730,385 38,718 $70.52 5 Feid $2,700,717 35,677 $75.70 6 Anyma $2,628,138 17,329 $151.66 7 Morat $2,444,861 31,844 $76.78 8 Dua Lipa $1,943,047 15,264 $127.29 9 Justin Timberlake $1,675,452 11,244 $149.00 10 Jelly Roll $1,175,625 11,625 $101.12 11 Sebastian Maniscalco $1,085,542 11,479 $94.56 12 Creed $1,014,131 11,767 $86.18 13 André Rieu $998,399 10,294 $96.98 14 Cyndi Lauper $983,203 9,414 $104.43 15 Cody Johnson $864,169 11,010 $78.49 16 The Script $682,155 9,661 $70.61 17 Trans-Siberian Orchestra $637,444 7,673 $83.07 18 Laura Pausini $484,174 5,394 $89.75 19 MercyMe / TobyMac $455,022 8,961 $50.77 20 Pete Tong Ibiza Classics $429,759 5,522 $77.82

