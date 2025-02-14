Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
Sponsored by:
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Coldplay
|$6,288,674
|65,604
|$95.86
|2
|Eagles
|$4,664,328
|16,351
|$285.26
|3
|Paul McCartney
|$2,982,686
|22,591
|$132.03
|4
|Iron Maiden
|$2,730,385
|38,718
|$70.52
|5
|Feid
|$2,700,717
|35,677
|$75.70
|6
|Anyma
|$2,628,138
|17,329
|$151.66
|7
|Morat
|$2,444,861
|31,844
|$76.78
|8
|Dua Lipa
|$1,943,047
|15,264
|$127.29
|9
|Justin Timberlake
|$1,675,452
|11,244
|$149.00
|10
|Jelly Roll
|$1,175,625
|11,625
|$101.12
|11
|Sebastian Maniscalco
|$1,085,542
|11,479
|$94.56
|12
|Creed
|$1,014,131
|11,767
|$86.18
|13
|André Rieu
|$998,399
|10,294
|$96.98
|14
|Cyndi Lauper
|$983,203
|9,414
|$104.43
|15
|Cody Johnson
|$864,169
|11,010
|$78.49
|16
|The Script
|$682,155
|9,661
|$70.61
|17
|Trans-Siberian Orchestra
|$637,444
|7,673
|$83.07
|18
|Laura Pausini
|$484,174
|5,394
|$89.75
|19
|MercyMe / TobyMac
|$455,022
|8,961
|$50.77
|20
|Pete Tong Ibiza Classics
|$429,759
|5,522
|$77.82
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com