The Wayans family to be inducted into the NAACP Awards’ Hall of Fame

The Wayans family to be inducted into the NAACP Awards’ Hall of Fame View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Wayans family, who through film, TV, sketch and stand-up comedy, have both entertained and created countless jobs both on and off camera in Hollywood, will be feted at this year’s NAACP Image Awards.

Keenen Ivory Wayans, Damon Wayans Sr., Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Kim Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. will be inducted into the NAACP Awards’ Hall of Fame, the organization announced Thursday.

Some of the Wayans’ credits include the sketch comedy series “In Living Color,” created by Keenan Ivory Wayans in 1990 and Damon Wayans starred in the 1995 comedy “Major Payne.”

Keenan Ivory Wayans also directed the 2000 slasher spoof “Scary Movie,” written by Marlon and Shawn Wayans, who also wrote and starred in “White Chicks” in 2004. Father-son duo Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. currently co-star in the CBS sitcom “Poppa’s House.”

Damon Wayans Jr. has acted in two of the most critically acclaimed comedies in recent years: “Happy Endings” and “New Girl.” Kim Wayans, a comedian, actor and director, also received praise for her work in the 2011 drama “Pariah.”

“Poppa’s House” is nominated for an NAACP Award, as are Damon Wayons and Damon Wayons Jr. for their acting on the show. Marlon Wayans’ guest appearance on Peacock’s “Bel-Air” is also up for an award.

The NAACP Image Awards honors people of color who are standouts in acting, music and writing.

The first NAACP Awards’ Hall of Fame inductee was Lena Horne in 1983. Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Oprah Winfrey and Spike Lee have also received the honor.

The 56th NAACP Image Awards will broadcast live on BET and CBS from the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Feb. 22.