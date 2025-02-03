Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 9-15 View Photo

Feb. 9: Actor Janet Suzman is 86. Actor-turned-politician Sheila James Kuehl (“The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis”) is 84. Singer Carole King is 83. Singer Barbara Lewis is 82. Actor Joe Pesci is 82. Author Alice Walker (“The Color Purple”) is 81. Actor Mia Farrow is 80. Singer Joe Ely is 78. Actor Judith Light (“Ugly Betty,” ″Who’s the Boss”) is 76. Actor Charles Shaughnessy (“The Nanny”) is 70. Actor Ed Amatrudo (TV’s “Nashville”) is 69. Jazz saxophonist Steve Wilson is 64. Country singer Travis Tritt is 62. Actor Julie Warner (“Nip/Tuck,” ″Family Law”) is 60. Actor Sharon Case (“The Young and the Restless”) is 54. Actor Jason George (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 53. Actor Amber Valletta (“Blood and Oil,” “Revenge”) is 51. Actor Charlie Day (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 49. Singer Chad Wolf of Carolina Liar is 49. Actor A.J. Buckley (“CSI: NY”) is 48. Guitarist Richard On of O.A.R. is 46. Actor Tom Hiddleston (“The Avengers”) is 44. Actor David Gallagher (“Seventh Heaven”) is 40. Actor Michael B. Jordan (“Black Panther,” “Creed”) is 38. Actor Rose Leslie (“Game of Thrones,” ″Downton Abbey”) is 38. Actor Camille Winbush (“The Bernie Mac Show”) is 35. Actor Jimmy Bennett (“No Ordinary Family”) is 29. Actor Evan Roe (“Madam Secretary”) is 25.

Feb. 10: Actor Robert Wagner is 95. Singer Roberta Flack is 88. Singer Jimmy Merchant of Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers is 83. Bassist Bob Spalding of The Ventures is 78. Keyboardist Cory Lerios of Pablo Cruise is 74. Actor Kathleen Beller (“Dynasty”) is 69. Country singer Lionel Cartwright is 65. Director Alexander Payne (“The Holdovers,” “Sideways”) is 64. “Good Morning America” co-host George Stephanopoulos is 64. Actor Laura Dern is 58. Country singer Dude Mowrey is 53. Actor Jason Olive (“For Better or Worse) is 53. Actor Elizabeth Banks is 51. Actor Julia Pace Mitchell (“The Young and the Restless”) is 47. Reggaeton singer Don Omar is 47. Actor Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 44. Actor Stephanie Beatriz (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 44. Actor Max Brown (“Beauty and the Beast,” ″The Tudors”) is 44. Actor Barry Sloane (“Revenge”) is 44. Singer Eric Dill (The Click Five) is 43. Keyboardist Ben Romans of The Click Five is 43. Actor Trevante Rhodes (“Moonlight”) is 35. Actor Emma Roberts (“American Horror Story,” ″We’re the Millers”) is 34. Actor Makenzie Vega (“The Good Wife”) is 31. Actor Chloe Grace Moretz is 28. Actor Yara Shahidi (“black-ish”) is 25.

Feb. 11: Singer Jimmy Carter of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 93. Actor Tina Louise (“Gilligan’s Island”) is 91. Musician Sergio Mendes is 84. Actor Philip Anglim (“The Thorn Birds”) is 73. Actor Catherine Hickland (“One Life To Live”) is 69. Drummer David Uosikkinen of The Hooters is 69. Actor Carey Lowell (“Law & Order”) is 64. Singer Sheryl Crow is 63. Actor Jennifer Aniston is 56. Actor Damian Lewis (“Billions”) is 54. Singer D’Angelo is 51. Actor Brice Beckham (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 49. Vocalist Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park and of Fort Minor is 48. Singer-actor Brandy (“Moesha”) is 46. Bassist Jon Jones of Eli Young Band is 45. Actor Matthew Lawrence (“Boy Meets World”) is 45. Singer Kelly Rowland (Destiny’s Child) is 44. Actor Natalie Dormer (“Game of Thrones”) is 43. Singer Aubrey O’Day (Danity Kane) is 41. Actor Q’orianka Kilcher (TV’s “Yellowstone,” film’s “The New World”) is 35. Actor Taylor Lautner is 33.

Feb. 12: Actor Joe Don Baker is 89. Author Judy Blume is 87. Country singer Moe Bandy is 81. Actor Maud Adams (“Octopussy”) is 80. Actor Cliff De Young is 79. Guitarist Steve Hackett (Genesis) is 75. Actor Michael Ironside is 75. Singer Michael McDonald (Doobie Brothers) is 73. Actor Joanna Kerns is 72. Actor Zach Grenier (“The Good Wife,” ″Deadwood”) is 71. Actor-talk show host Arsenio Hall is 69. Actor John Michael Higgins (“Raising the Bar,” ″A Mighty Wind”) is 62. Actor Raphael Sbarge (“Once Upon a Time,” “Mass Effect”) is 61. Actor Christine Elise (TV’s “Chucky,” film’s “Body Snatchers”) is 60. Actor Josh Brolin (“True Grit,” ″No Country For Old Men”) is 57. Singer Chynna Phillips of Wilson Phillips is 57. Bassist Jim Creeggan of Barenaked Ladies is 55. Keyboardist Keri Lewis of Mint Condition is 54. Actor Jesse Spencer (“House”) is 46. Rapper Gucci Mane is 45. Actor Sarah Lancaster (“Chuck”) is 45. Actor Christina Ricci is 45. Actor Jennifer Stone (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 32. Actor Baylie and Rylie Cregut (“Raising Hope”) are 15.

Feb. 13: Actor Kim Novak is 92. Actor Bo Svenson (“Walking Tall”) is 84. Actor Stockard Channing is 81. Singer Peter Gabriel is 75. Actor-singer David Naughton is 74. Bassist Peter Hook of New Order and Joy Division is 69. Actor Matt Salinger is 65. Singer Henry Rollins is 64. Actor Neal McDonough (“Boomtown”) is 59. Singer Freedom Williams (C & C Music Factory) is 59. Actor Kelly Hu (“Martial Law”) is 57. Singer Matt Berninger of The National is 54. Bassist Todd Harrell (3 Doors Down) is 53. Drummer Scott Thomas of Parmalee is 52. Singer Feist is 49. MC Natalie Stewart of Floetry is 46. Actor Mena Suvari is 46.

Feb. 14: Jazz saxophonist Maceo Parker is 82. TV personality Pat O’Brien (“The Insider,” ″Access Hollywood”) is 77. Magician Teller of Penn and Teller is 77. Actor Ken Wahl (“Wiseguy”) is 68. Opera singer Renee Fleming is 66. Actor Meg Tilly is 65. Singer-music producer Dwayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Tone! is 64. Actor Sakina Jaffrey (“House of Cards”) is 63. Actor Enrico Colantoni (“Just Shoot Me”) is 62. Actor Zach Galligan (“Gremlins”) is 61. Actor Valente Rodriguez (TV’s “George Lopez,” film’s “Erin Brockovich”) is 61. Bassist Ricky Wolking of The Nixons is 59. Actor Simon Pegg (2009′s “Star Trek”) is 55. Bassist Kevin Baldes of Lit is 53. Singer Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty is 53. Actor Danai Gurira (“Black Panther”) is 47. Actor Matt Barr (“Blood and Treasure”) is 41. Actor Jake Lacy (“The Office”) is 39. Actor Tiffany Thornton (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 39. Actor Brett Dier (“Jane the Virgin”) is 35. Actor Freddie Highmore (“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” ″Bates Motel”) is 33.

Feb. 15: Actor Claire Bloom is 94. Songwriter Brian Holland (Holland-Dozier-Holland) is 84. Drummer Mick Avory of The Kinks is 81. Jazz saxophonist Henry Threadgill is 81. Actor Marisa Berenson (“Barry Lyndon”) is 78. Singer Melissa Manchester is 74. Actor Jane Seymour is 74. Actor Lynn Whitfield (“Madea’s” Family Reunion,” “Eve’s Bayou) is 72. Cartoonist Matt Groening (“The Simpsons”) is 71. Model Janice Dickinson is 70. Actor Christopher McDonald (“Harry’s Law,” “Family Law”) is 70. Singer Ali Campbell (UB40) is 66. Actor Joseph R. Gannascoli (“The Sopranos”) is 66. Bassist Mikey Craig of Culture Club is 65. Actor Steven Michael Quezada (“Breaking Bad”) is 62. Country singer Michael Reynolds of Pinmonkey is 61. Actor Michael Easton (“General Hospital”) is 58. Actor Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 54. Actor Renee O’Connor (“Xena: Warrior Princess”) is 54. Actor Sarah Wynter (“24″) is 52. Actor-director Miranda July (“Me and You and Everyone We Know”) is 51. Singer Brandon Boyd of Incubus is 49. Drummer Ronnie Vannucci of The Killers is 49. Singer-guitarist Adam Granduciel of The War On Drugs is 46. Singer Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes is 45. Guitarist Gary Clark Jr. is 41. Actor Natalie Morales (“The Grinder,” ″90210″) is 40. Actor Amber Riley (“Glee”) is 39. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is 30. Actor Zach Gordon (“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” films) is 27.

By The Associated Press