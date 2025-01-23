Mikey Madison, Zoe Saldaña, Isabella Rossellini and others react to Oscar nominations View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — As Hollywood reels from the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, the industry came together to anoint this year’s crop of Oscar nominees. Coming out on top: the Netflix narco-musical “Emilia Pérez,” closely followed by “Wicked,” the lavish Broadway adaptation, and the post-war epic “The Brutalist.”

The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will air on ABC on March 2, from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Here are reactions from some of the day’s notable nominees:

Mikey Madison for “Anora”

“I always dreamed of something like this, but it never felt like it would ever be a reality for me. I just love filmmaking. I love movies. It’s one of the biggest loves of my life and the thing that makes me happy …. I’m a Los Angeles native and so there’s been so much devastation these past few weeks and my heart breaks for LA, but it’s really beautiful to see Hollywood coming together and celebrating film right now, it is really beautiful.

“Anora” has changed my life. There are doors that are open that were closed for a decade plus, and it’s really because of Sean (Baker) uplifting me as an actress and giving me this incredible character to play, that no one had ever really given me before, and so I really owe a lot to him and his trust in me as an artist. It’s really reinvigorated my love for cinema and acting and filmmaking and it’s changed a lot of things.” — Madison, nominated for best actress. She spoke from her hotel room bed in New York, where Madison watched the nominations while FaceTiming her mother (they both screamed.)

Monica Barbaro for “A Complete Unknown”

“My phone started blowing up, and I just like I fell on the floor and couldn’t believe it. It’s completely surreal. The supporting actress category is full of some of my favorite actresses. It was unbelievable to be put on a shortlist, let alone, now this. I kind of can’t believe it.” —- Barbaro learned about her supporting actress nomination while in London during a costume fitting for a new project.

Isabella Rossellini for “Conclave”

“When I was young, I was always identified as the daughter of Ingrid Bergman and Roberto Rossellini. As I’ve gotten older, this doesn’t happen as frequently … I wish my parents were alive to celebrate with me this great honor. And, also, today, with this joy, my mind can’t help lingering in the beyond to David Lynch. Our collaboration was key to my understanding of the art of acting. It is my past, all that I have in me, that I brought to my interpretation of Sister Agnes in the film ‘Conclave,’ working under the clear, sharp direction of Edward Berger (and) his incredible cast and crew, especially the incomparable Ralph Fiennes. — Rossellini, nominated for best supporting actress, in a statement

Zoe Saldaña for “Emilia Pérez”

“I don’t think I can properly express the deep levels of gratitude and joy I feel for the recognition Emilia Pérez has been given … I’m especially grateful to Karla, whose bravery and talent brought so much depth and authenticity to Emilia. It’s a bittersweet moment as our community in Los Angeles is processing the heartbreaking losses from the ongoing fires — homes, schools, businesses and entire neighborhoods. My heart is with all those affected and I’m sending endless love and appreciation to our fearless first responders and everyone working to help rebuild our city.” — Saldaña, nominated for best supporting actress, in a statement

By The Associated Press