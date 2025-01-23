A look at how the Oscar best picture nominees have fared at the box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This year’s Oscar best picture nominees have had different lives at theaters so far.

“Dune: Part Two” and “Wicked” are among last year’s blockbusters that will compete for film’s top prize when the Academy Awards are held on March 2. “The Brutalist,” which snagged 10 nominations overall on Thursday, has been in a very limited theatrical run, but will expand to more theaters this week. (Want to know how to watch this year’s contenders? Click here for a handy guide to what’s in theaters and on streaming services.)

Here’s a look at how much this year’s best picture nominees have earned at the domestic (U.S. and Canada) and worldwide box office, which according to the figures reported through Sunday released by Comscore have earned more than $1.6 billion worldwide so far.

“Anora” — 6 Oscar nominations

Domestic: $15 million

Worldwide: $32 million

“The Brutalist” — 10 Oscar nominations

Domestic: $6 million

Worldwide: N/A

“A Complete Unknown” — 8 Oscar nominations

Domestic: $59 million

Worldwide: $61 million

“Conclave” — 8 Oscar nominations

Domestic: $32 million

Worldwide: $76 million

“Dune: Part Two” — 5 Oscar nominations

Domestic: $283 million

Worldwide: $715 million

“Emilia Pérez” — 13 Oscar nominations

No box office totals reported by Netflix.

“I’m Still Here” — 3 Oscar nominations

Domestic: $162,000

“Nickel Boys” — 2 Oscar nominations

Domestic: $1.1 million

“The Substance” — 5 Oscar nominations

Domestic: $17 million

Worldwide: $45 million

“Wicked” — 10 Oscar nominations

Domestic: $466 million

Worldwide: $710 million

___

Source: Comscore

___

For more coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards