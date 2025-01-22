Seth Rogen’s ‘The Studio’ to open SXSW View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — The SXSW Film & TV Festival will kick off March 7 with the world premiere of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s “The Studio,” the Apple TV+ comedy series starring Rogen as a fictional Hollywood studio head.

The Austin, Texas, festival announced its slate Wednesday, unveiling the 96 features, including 82 world premieres, selected for its 32nd edition. The SXSW film festival, which is held alongside a sprawling music festival and tech conference, runs March 7-15.

“The Studio,” to debut on Apple TV+ on March 26, stars Rogen alongside Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders.

“This brilliantly conceived series is exquisitely cast and written, capturing the fanatical love, dedication, pressure, and, yes, the hubris that defines our industry,” Claudette Godfrey, vice president of the festival, said in a statement. “It’s hilariously spot-on, bringing to life the stories we’ve all heard or witnessed firsthand. We can’t wait to experience the joy and energy radiating from the Paramount when we share this gem with the world.”

SXSW has long been a regular home to some of the movie genres that get less attention at other festivals, particularly comedies, horror films and thrillers. Last year, “Fall Guy” and “Civil War” launched to much fanfare at SXSW.

This year’s slate includes the Ben Affleck-starring “The Accountant 2,” the action thriller sequel due out in late April. Also premiering: Alex Scharfman’s “Death of a Unicorn,” a comedy about a father (Paul Rudd) and daughter (Jenna Ortega) who accidentally run over a unicorn.

Other selections include Mimi Cave’s “Holland,” a Michigan-set thriller starring Nicole Kidman; Flying Lotus’ “Ash,” a sci-fi movie set on a mysterious planet, starring Eiza González and Aaron Paul; and Christopher Landon’s “Drop,” a Blumhouse thriller about a woman terrorized by an anonymous caller. Also on tap is “Are We Good?” a documentary about comedian and podcaster Marc Maron.

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer