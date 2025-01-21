Clear
Several people are injured at a Berlin concert by US rapper JPEGMafia because of pepper spray

By AP News

BERLIN (AP) — Several people were injured at a concert in Berlin by American rapper JPEGMafia because of pepper spray, German news agency dpa reported Tuesday.

Six people were taken to a hospital with respiratory problems and the rapper had to end the concert early, it said.

Officials said it was still unclear what caused the pepper spray incident on Monday night, but police were investigating.

After the crowd was evacuated from the “Huxleys Neue Welt” concert hall, about 1,600 concert goers were initially taken to a parking lot by police and then allowed to go home, dpa reported.

German broadcaster RBB reported that an unknown person sprayed pepper spray inside the auditorium during the concert.

