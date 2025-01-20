Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 26-Feb. 1 View Photo

Jan. 26: Actor Scott Glenn (“Secretariat,” “The Right Stuff”) is 86. Actor Richard Portnow (“Trumbo,” ″The Sopranos”) is 78. Drummer Corky Laing of Mountain is 77. Actor David Strathairn is 76. Musician Lucinda Williams is 72. Percussionist Norman Hassan of UB40 is 67. Comedian Ellen DeGeneres is 67. Keyboardist Charlie Gillingham of Counting Crowes is 65. Singer Jazzie B of Soul II Soul is 62. Guitarist Andrew Ridgeley of Wham! is 62. Actor Paul Johansson (“One Tree Hill”) is 61. Actor Bryan Callen (“The Goldbergs”) is 58. Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is 55. Actor Nate Mooney (“American Odyssey,” ″It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia”) is 53. Actor Jennifer Crystal (“House,” “Once and Again”) is 52. Drummer Chris Hesse of Hoobastank is 51. Actor Matilda Szydagis (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 51. Actor Gilles Marini (“Sex and the City”) is 49. Actor Sara Rue (“Mom,” ″Less Than Perfect”) is 47. Actor Colin O’Donoghue (“Once Upon a Time”) is 44. Guitarist Michael Martin of Marshall Dyllon is 42.

Jan. 27: Actor James Cromwell (“Murder in the First,” ″Babe”) is 85. Drummer Nick Mason of Pink Floyd is 81. Singer Nedra Talley-Ross of The Ronettes is 79. Dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov is 77. Country singer Cheryl White of The Whites is 70. Guitarist Richard Young of The Kentucky Headhunters is 70. Actor Mimi Rogers is 69. Guitarist Janick Gers of Iron Maiden is 68. Actor Susanna Thompson (“Arrow”) is 67. TV host Keith Olbermann is 66. Keyboardist Gillian Gilbert (New Order) is 64. Singer Margo Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 64. Actor Tamlyn Tomita (TV’s “Teen Wolf,” “The Good Doctor”) is 62. Actor Bridget Fonda is 61. Actor Alan Cumming (“Spy Kids”) is 60. Country singer Tracy Lawrence is 57. Singer Mike Patton (Faith No More) is 57. Rapper Tricky is 57. Guitarist Michael Kulas of James is 56. Comedian Patton Oswalt is 56. Actor Josh Randall (“Ed”) is 53. Country singer Kevin Denney is 47. Drummer Andrew Lee of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 39. Drummer Matt Sanchez of American Authors is 39. Actor-musician Braeden Lemasters of Wallows (TV’s “Men of a Certain Age”) is 29.

Jan. 28: Actor Alan Alda is 89. Actor Susan Howard (“Dallas”) is 83. Actor Marthe Keller (“Marathon Man”) is 80. Actor Barbi Benton is 75. Director Frank Darabont (“The Green Mile,” “The Shawshank Redemption”) is 66. Guitarist Dave Sharp of The Alarm is 66. Singer Sam Phillips is 62. Guitarist Dan Spitz (Anthrax) is 62. Bassist Greg Cook of Ricochet is 60. Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is 58. Singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan is 57. Musician DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill is 57. Rapper Rakim is 57. Actor Kathryn Morris (“Cold Case”) is 56. Humorist Mo Rocca is 56. Keyboardist Jeremy Ruzumna of Fitz and the Tantrums is 55. Singer Anthony Hamilton is 54. Singer Monifah is 53. Actor Gillian Vigman (“The Hangover” films) is 53. Keyboardist Brandon Bush (Train) is 52. Actor Terri Conn (“One Life To Live”) is 50. Singer-actor Joey Fatone of ’N Sync is 48. Rapper Rick Ross is 48. Actor Angelique Cabral (“Life in Pieces”) is 46. Actor Rosamund Pike (“Gone Girl”) is 46. Singer Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys is 45. Actor Vinny Chhibber (“The Red Line”) is 45. Actor Elijah Wood (“The Lord of the Rings”) is 44. Rapper J. Cole is 40. Actor Alexandra Krosney (“Last Man Standing”) is 37. Actor Yuri Sardarov (“Chicago Fire”) is 37. Actor Ariel Winter (“Modern Family”) is 27.

Jan. 29: Actor Katharine Ross is 85. Actor Tom Selleck is 80. Singer Bettye LaVette is 79. Actor Marc Singer is 77. Actor Ann Jillian is 75. Drummer Louie Perez of Los Lobos is 72. Singer Charlie Wilson of The Gap Band is 72. Actor Terry Kinney (“Oz”) is 71. Talk show host Oprah Winfrey is 71. Country singer Irlene Mandrell is 69. Actor Diane Delano (“The Ellen Show,” ″Northern Exposure”) is 68. Actor Judy Norton (“The Waltons”) is 67. Guitarist Johnny Spampinato of NRBQ is 66. Drummer David Baynton-Power of James is 64. Bassist Eddie Jackson of Queensryche is 64. Actor Nicholas Turturro (“NYPD Blue”) is 63. Singer-guitarist Roddy Frame of Aztec Camera is 61. Director-actor Ed Burns is 57. Actor Sam Trammell (“True Blood”) is 56. Actor Heather Graham is 55. Actor Sharif Atkins (“White Collar,” ″ER”) is 50. Actor Sara Gilbert is 50. Actor Kelly Packard (“Baywatch”) is 50. Actor Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”) is 48. Actor Sam Jaeger (“Parenthood”) is 48. Former “The View” co-host Jedediah Bila is 46. Actor Andrew Keegan (“Party of Five”) is 46. Actor Jason James Richter (“Free Willy”) is 45. Guitarist Jonny Lang is 44. Singer Adam Lambert (“American Idol”) is 43. Country singer Eric Paslay is 42.

Jan. 30: Actor Gene Hackman is 95. Country singer Jeanne Pruett is 88. Actor Vanessa Redgrave is 88. Country singer Norma Jean is 87. Horn player William King of The Commodores is 76. Musician Phil Collins is 74. Actor Charles S. Dutton (“Roc”) is 74. Actor Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 69. Comedian Brett Butler (“Anger Management,” ″Grace Under Fire”) is 67. Singer Jody Watley is 66. Actor Wayne Wilderson (“Veep”) is 59. Country singer Tammy Cochran is 52. Actor Christian Bale is 51. Guitarist Carl Broemel of My Morning Jacket is 51. Actor Olivia Colman is 51. Actor Lena Hall is 45. Singer Josh Kelley is 45. Actor Wilmer Valderrama (“That ’70s Show”) is 45. Actor Mary Hollis Inboden (“The Real O’Neals”) is 39. Actor Kylie Bunbury (“Big Sky,” “Pitch”) is 36. Actor Jake Thomas (“Lizzie McGuire,” ″AI”) is 35. Actor Danielle Campbell (“Tell Me a Story,” “The Originals”) is 30.

Jan. 31: Composer Philip Glass is 88. Bluesman Charlie Musselwhite is 81. Actor Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul,” ″Breaking Bad”) is 78. Actor Glynn Turman (“The Wire,” ″A Different World”) is 78. Singer Harry Wayne Casey of KC and the Sunshine Band is 74. Singer John Lydon (Johnny Rotten) of the Sex Pistols is 69. Actor Anthony LaPaglia (“Without a Trace,” ″Murder One”) is 66. Actor Kelly Lynch is 66. Singer-guitarist Lloyd Cole is 64. Actor Paulette Braxton (“The Parkers,” ″In The House”) is 60. Bassist Al Jaworski of Jesus Jones is 59. Actor Minnie Driver is 55. Actor Portia de Rossi (“Arrested Development,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 52. Comedian Bobby Moynihan (“Saturday Night Live”) is 48. Actor Kerry Washington (“Scandal,” ″Ray”) is 48. Singer Justin Timberlake is 44. Actor Tyler Ritter (“The McCarthys”) is 40. Singer Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line is 38. Singer Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons is 38. Actor Joel Courtney (“Super 8,” “The Kissing Booth”) is 29.

Feb. 1: Actor-comedian Garrett Morris is 88. Bluegrass singer Del McCoury is 86. TV personality Joy Philbin is 84. Guitarist Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is 75. Blues musician Sonny Landreth is 74. Actor-writer-producer Billy Mumy (“Lost in Space”) is 71. Singer Exene Cervenka of X is 69. Actor Linus Roache (“Law & Order”) is 61. Actor Sherilyn Fenn (“Twin Peaks”) is 60. Comedian Pauly Shore is 57. Actor Brian Krause (“Charmed”) is 56. Jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman is 56. Drummer Patrick Wilson of Weezer is 56. Actor Michael C. Hall (“Dexter,” ″Six Feet Under”) is 54. Rapper Big Boi of Outkast is 50. Musician Jason Isbell is 46. Country singer Julie Roberts is 46. Singer Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT is 42. TV personality Lauren Conrad (“The Hills,” ″Laguna Beach”) is 39. Actor-singer Heather Morris (“Glee”) is 38. Singer Harry Styles is 31.

By The Associated Press