Indian police arrest a man suspected of stabbing Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police arrested on Sunday a 30-year-old man in India’s financial capital Mumbai whom they said was considered the prime suspect in the stabbing of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan.

The assault shocked the country’s film industry and raised concerns over the lack of security in Mumbai, home to many Bollywood actors.

Khan was stabbed with a knife on Thursday at his home and sustained one deep wound near his spine. A female employee at Khan’s home was also injured during the attack. The actor, who underwent surgery, was out of danger, his doctors said.

Senior police officer Dixit Gedam said the suspect was a Bangladeshi citizen who had entered India illegally and changed his name from Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad to Bijoy Das, and that initial evidence suggested he entered Khan’s home with the intention of theft.

The suspect was arrested on the outskirts of Mumbai where he has lived for five or six months, Gedam said.

Khan, also a movie producer, has been featured in about 70 films and television series. He is the son of former Indian cricket captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore.

He won multiple awards for his roles in Hindi cinema, including seven Filmfare Awards. In 2010, he received the Padma Shri, the fourth highest Indian civilian award.