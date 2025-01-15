‘Conclave’ leads race for British BAFTA awards, one more than ‘Emilia Perez’

LONDON (AP) — Papal thriller “ Conclave ” leads the race — just — for the British Academy Film Awards, with nominations in 12 categories, one more than the genre-busting trans musical ” Emilia Perez.”

But with the wildfires in Los Angeles over the past week fresh in the minds of everyone in the movie industry, Wednesday’s announcement of the latest BAFTA nominations was understandably subdued.

“We are very much thinking of our colleagues, friends, community over there,” BAFTA chair Sara Putt told The Associated Press. “It’s devastating what’s going on.”

She wouldn’t be drawn on how the fires will impact the BAFTA ceremony, which is due to take place on Feb. 16.

“The ceremony is a month away, it would be inappropriate and far too early to say anything about that,” Putt said.

She lauded the list of nominations, particularly its variety, noting that six different genres were represented on the best film list. She also highlighted that 14 of the 24 nominations in the acting categories were first-timers, and that whoever wins the best actress award will be a first-time BAFTA winner.

“There’s some really exciting stories in there and just a real glorious range of film-making this year,” she said.

Other leading contenders include the 215-minute postwar epic “The Brutalist,” with nine nominations, including best film and leading actor for Adrien Brody. The Palme d’Or-winning “Anora,” the sci-fi epic “Dune: Part Two” and “Wicked” received seven nominations apiece. The Bob Dylan biopic “ A Complete Unknown ” received six nominations, including for its lead, Timothée Chalomet. “Kneecap,” the Irish-language hip-hop drama has also received six nominations.

The prizes — officially called the EE BAFTA Film Awards — are Britain’s equivalent of Hollywood’s Academy Awards and will be watched closely for hints of who may win at the Oscars on March 3.

Like other major movie awards, Britain’s film academy has introduced changes in recent years to increase diversity. In 2020, no women were nominated as best director for the seventh year running and all 20 nominees in the lead and supporting performer categories were white.

The voting process was rejigged to add a longlist round in the selection before the final nominees are voted on by the academy’s 8,000-strong membership of industry professionals.

