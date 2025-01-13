Today in History: January 23, the Marias Massacre in Montana

Today is Thursday, Jan. 23, the 23rd day of 2025. There are 342 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Jan. 23, 1870, approximately 200 Piegan Blackfoot tribe members, mostly women, children and older adults, were slain by US Army troops in Montana in what became known as the Marias Massacre.

Also on this date:

In 1368, China’s Ming dynasty, which lasted nearly three centuries, began as Zhu Yuanzhang (zhoo whan-zhahng) was formally acclaimed Hongwu Emperor, following the collapse of the Yuan dynasty.

In 1789, Georgetown University was established in present-day Washington, D.C.

In 1849, Elizabeth Blackwell became the first woman to receive a medical degree in the United States.

In 1964, the 24th Amendment to the United States Constitution was ratified, prohibiting poll taxes in federal elections.

In 1973, President Richard Nixon announced an accord had been reached to end the Vietnam War, and would be formally signed four days later in Paris.

In 1986, the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame inducted its first members, including Chuck Berry, Little Richard and Elvis Presley.

In 1997, Madeleine Albright was sworn in as the nation’s first female secretary of state.

In 2018, at age 33, Lebron James became the youngest NBA player to reach the 30,000 career point milestone.

Today’s birthdays: Football Hall of Famer Jerry Kramer is 89. Jazz musician Gary Burton is 82. Actor Gil Gerard is 82. Actor Richard Dean Anderson is 75. Aviator Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger is 74. Rock singer Robin Zander (Cheap Trick) is 72. Princess Caroline of Monaco is 68. Singer Anita Baker is 67. Actor Mariska Hargitay is 61. Hockey Hall of Famer Brendan Shanahan is 56. CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell is 51. Actor Tiffani Thiessen is 51.

By The Associated Press