Gary Ginstling is hired as Houston Symphony CEO months after surprise departure from NY Philharmonic View Photo

Gary Ginstling was hired Friday as CEO of the Houston Symphony, six months following his surprise departure from the New York Philharmonic after just one year in charge.

Ginstling will start Feb. 3 and replace John Mangum, who had been Houston’s CEO since 2018 and left in September to succeed Anthony Freud as general director of the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

“The Houston Symphony has a really strong track record and my goal is to continue to appeal to the greatest conductors and greatest artists of the day that Houston is a place that you want to be,” Ginstling said.

Ginstling, 58, became New York’s CEO on July 1, 2023, and quit last July 11. His predecessor, Deborah Borda, had remained as executive adviser to Ginstling and the board of directors.

Ginstling has not detailed the circumstances of his departure.

“It wasn’t a good fit for him culturally. It wasn’t a good fit for him, from his style. He did a lot of good things there,” Houston Symphony board president Barbara J. Burger said. “He started, from day one with us, how important culture was and I understand that completely. No one wants to work in an environment where they feel like they either can’t be successful, or they’re not trusted or they’ve got somebody looking over their shoulder.”

New York replaced Ginstling with Philadelphia Orchestra CEO Matías Tarnopolsky, who started Jan. 1. He was boosted by his long friendship with Gustavo Dudamel, who becomes New York’s music director in the 2026-27 season.

Ginstling worked for the Berkeley Symphony Orchestra and San Francisco Symphony before becoming general manager of the Cleveland Orchestra (2008-13), CEO of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra (2013-17) and executive director of the National Symphony Orchestra (2017-22).

Juraj Valčuha started as Houston’s music director for the 2022-23 season and is signed through 2025-26. The orchestra gives 130 concerts annually, has an operating budget of $40.7 million and includes 90 full-time musicians and 74 administrative staff.

Jones Hall, the orchestra’s home, has been undergoing a renovation over three summers that is scheduled to be finished this year ahead of its 60th anniversary in 2026.

By RONALD BLUM

Associated Press