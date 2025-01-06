What to stream: ‘The Traitors’ returns, Noah Wyle back in scrubs and Lori Loughlin in a police drama View Photo

Noah Wyle going back to an emergency room for his new series “The Pitt” and Lana Wilson’s lauded documentary about psychics “Look Into My Eyes” are some of the new television, films and music headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: Dick Wolf’s new police drama “On Call” making its debut, the hit show “The Traitors” hosted by Alan Cumming returns to Peacock and British comedian Nick Frost writes and stars in the comedic horror “Get Away.”

NEW MOVIES TO STREAM JAN. 6-12

— One of the best American documentaries of last year, Lana Wilson’s “Look Into My Eyes,” will be available to stream on Max on Wednesday. The film takes views into the lives of several New York City psychics – their sessions, their homes, their own stories, creating a rather profound portrait of humanity as contained in this strange, misunderstood and abused tradition. Wilson, who has also made documentaries about Taylor Swift with “ Miss Americana ” and Brooke Shields with “ Pretty Baby,” came to understand that perhaps it doesn’t matter whether it’s real or not. “I had trivialized it and seen it as this silly thing, despite the fact that millions of people around the world engage in it,” Wilson told The Associated Press last year. “You can believe or not believe the supernatural part of this, but there’s this human connection that is undeniably going on.”

— British comedian Nick Frost (“Hot Fuzz”) wrote and stars in the comedic horror “Get Away,” about a family on a vacation to an unwelcoming island that’s full of strange and sinister happenings. But they’re stubbornly determined to continue the holiday in spite of it feeling like they’ve descended on a “Swedish horror.” Writing for Fangoria, critic Jordan Hoffman called it a “pleasurable film without too much depth.” “Get Away” begins streaming on Shudder on Friday, Jan. 10. Aisling Bea, Maisie Ayres and Sebastian Croft also star.

NEW MUSIC TO STREAM JAN. 6-12

— Ethel Cain, the Southern Gothic persona of Hayden Anhedönia, has long entranced her listeners with a kind of lethargic approach to pop songwriting — opting for plain-sung dirges on religiosity and Americana like an edgier, alternative universe Lana Del Rey than full-on bangers (with the exception of her best-known cut, “American Teenager.”) On Wednesday, she will release a follow up to her debut “Preacher’s Daughter,” the provocatively titled “Perverts,” further journeying into her meditative approach to music-making. The first song shared from the album is the nearly seven-minute droning piano lament, “Punish.” Expect more ambience, cold and slow moving.

NEW SHOWS TO STREAM JAN. 6-12

— Two popular and addictive reality competition shows featuring celebrities return this week with new seasons. First up is Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” premiering Wednesday, where acting, reality TV and sports stars convene for a boot camp led by ex-special forces operatives. Season three features Denise Richards, Brody Jenner, Cam Newton, Stephen Baldwin and Trista Rehn and Ali Fedotowsky-Manno of “The Bachelorette.” They attempt grueling tasks like jumping onto a helicopter from a speed boat and treading water for a really long time (while they’re berated on camera) in the name of toughness and bragging rights. Episodes stream on Hulu.

— Peacock’s hit “The Traitors,” hosted by Alan Cumming, also returns on Thursday. Here, famous faces from (mostly) reality TV come together in Scotland for a compelling game of strategy and manipulation with a cash prize at the end. “The Traitors” won outstanding reality competition program at last year’s Emmy Awards.

— “Yellowstone” meets “Game of Thrones” on Netflix’s new limited series called “American Primeval,” premiering Thursday. The six-episode show follows settlers during the westward expansion and stars Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin. Like the “Yellowstone” prequel “1883,” this new series depicts how the fight for land in the American west was a violent one.

— Noah Wyle returns to where we first met him — in the emergency room — for his new series “The Pitt.” Instead of playing a green intern, Wyle’s character Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch is an experienced doctor at a fictional Pittsburgh hospital. Each episode follows one hour of Dr. Robby’s 15-hour shift. John Wells, who was the showrunner of “ER” is an executive producer. Writer Michael Crichton wrote the pilot script for “ER” and his estate — led by his widow Sherri Crichton — has sued Warner Bros. Television, calling “The Pitt” an unauthorized rebranded version of “ER.” “The Pitt” debuts Thursday on Max.

— Dick Wolf’s new police drama “On Call” drops Thursday on Prime Video. Eriq La Salle (another “ER” alum) is an executive producer, cast member and directs some of the show’s episodes. “On Call” is set in Long Beach, Calif., and stars Troian Bellisario of “Pretty Little Liars” and Brandon Larracuente as patrol cops. The series uses bodycam and dash cam footage along with cell phone video to create a more realistic feel. Lori Loughlin, who spent two months in prison in 2020 for her part in a college admissions scam, plays a lieutenant. It’s a departure from her past roles on “Full House” and in Christmas TV movies.

