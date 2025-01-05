Today in History: January 5, construction begins on Golden Gate Bridge

Today is Sunday, Jan. 5, the fifth day of 2025. There are 360 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Jan. 5, 1933, construction began on the Golden Gate Bridge; the bridge was completed in May 1937.

Also on this date:

In 1896, an Austrian newspaper reported the discovery by German physicist Wilhelm Röntgen (RENT’-gun) of a new type of radiation that came to be called “X-rays.”

In 1925, Democrat Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming took office as America’s first female governor.

In 1953, Samuel Beckett’s two-act tragicomedy “Waiting for Godot,” considered a classic of the Theater of the Absurd, premiered in Paris.

In 1957, President Dwight D. Eisenhower proposed assistance to countries to help them resist Communist aggression in what became known as the Eisenhower Doctrine.

In 1980, “Rapper’s Delight,” by The Sugarhill Gang, became the first hip-hop song to reach the Billboard Top 40.

In 2022, Australia denied entry to tennis star Novak Djokovic, who was seeking to play for a 10th Australian Open title later in the month; authorities canceled his visa upon his arrival in Melbourne because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to COVID-19 vaccination rules.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Robert Duvall is 94. Filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki is 84. Actor Diane Keaton is 79. Actor Vinnie Jones is 60. TV personality Carrie Ann Inaba is 57. Rock singer Marilyn Manson is 56. Actor-filmmaker Bradley Cooper is 50. Actor January Jones is 47. Actor Mike Faist is 33. Actor Walker Scobell is 16.

By The Associated Press