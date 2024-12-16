Today in History: December 16, the Boston Tea Party

Today is Monday, Dec. 16, the 351st day of 2024. There are 15 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Dec. 16, 1773, the Boston Tea Party took place as American colonists boarded a British ship and dumped more than 300 chests of tea into Boston Harbor to protest tea taxes.

Also on this date:

In 1907, 16 U.S. Navy battleships, which came to be known as the “Great White Fleet,” set sail on a 14-month, round-the-world voyage to demonstrate American sea power.

In 1944, the World War II Battle of the Bulge began as German forces launched a surprise attack against Allied forces through the Ardennes Forest in Belgium and Luxembourg.

In 1960, 134 people were killed when a United Air Lines DC-8 and a TWA Super Constellation collided over New York City.

In 2000, President-elect George W. Bush selected Colin Powell to become the first African American secretary of state.

In 2014, Taliban gunmen stormed a military-run school in the northwestern Pakistan city of Peshawar, killing at least 148 people, including more than 130 schoolchildren.

Today’s Birthdays: Artist Edward Ruscha is 87. Actor Liv Ullmann is 86. CBS news correspondent Lesley Stahl is 83. Pop singer Benny Andersson (ABBA) is 78. Rock singer-musician Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top) is 75. Actor Benjamin Bratt is 61. Filmmaker James Mangold is 61. Actor-comedian JB Smoove is 59. Actor Miranda Otto is 57. Actor Krysten Ritter is 43. Actor Theo James is 40. Actor Anna Popplewell is 36. Actor Stephan James is 31.

By The Associated Press