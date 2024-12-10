New Orleans rapper Percy “Master P” Miller to keynote Fall Commencement at Grambling State

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Percy Miller, who’s also known as New Orleans rapper Master P, will deliver the keynote address Friday at Grambling State University’s Fall Commencement.

Miller is scheduled to address graduates at 10 a.m. in the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center on Grambling’s campus.

Miller is celebrated for his unwavering commitment to empowerment and ownership, the university said in a news release.

“As the founder of No Limit Records, he revolutionized the music industry by creating a blueprint for independent success,” the university said. “Under his leadership, the label sold over 100 million records globally and helped launch and sustain the careers of music legends like Snoop Dogg, Mia X, and Silkk the Shocker. Miller’s entrepreneurial reach extends beyond music to include investments in apparel, luxury goods, food, and film production, cementing his reputation as a visionary business leader.”

In addition to his business savvy, Miller is a best-selling author, philanthropist and mental health advocate. Earlier this year, he was named New Orleans Entertainment Ambassador and recently unveiled the NOLA Walk of Fame, which honors the contributions and achievements of New Orleans natives.