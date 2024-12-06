Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Coldplay
|$7,815,831
|65,751
|$118.87
|2
|Eagles
|$5,603,564
|16,379
|$342.11
|3
|P!NK
|$4,255,445
|25,946
|$164.01
|4
|Green Day
|$4,078,182
|35,049
|$116.36
|5
|Travis Scott
|$3,679,878
|34,053
|$108.06
|6
|David Gilmour
|$2,823,052
|13,297
|$212.29
|7
|Post Malone
|$2,519,942
|18,786
|$134.14
|8
|Usher
|$2,474,059
|15,103
|$163.81
|9
|Aventura
|$2,148,416
|23,002
|$93.40
|10
|Luis Miguel
|$2,048,543
|12,964
|$158.01
|11
|Peso Pluma
|$1,881,034
|14,035
|$134.02
|12
|Jeff Lynne’s ELO
|$1,792,942
|11,960
|$149.91
|13
|Carín León
|$1,655,995
|11,780
|$140.57
|14
|Sabrina Carpenter
|$1,650,848
|13,725
|$120.28
|15
|Imagine Dragons
|$1,580,986
|17,486
|$90.41
|16
|Hans Zimmer Live
|$1,574,353
|11,092
|$141.93
|17
|Twenty One Pilots
|$1,449,236
|12,128
|$119.49
|18
|Jelly Roll
|$1,431,490
|13,689
|$104.57
|19
|Sebastian Maniscalco
|$1,358,149
|13,092
|$103.73
|20
|Fuerza Regida
|$1,289,772
|13,483
|$95.66
