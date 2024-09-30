Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Martin Scorsese and more stars pay tribute to Kris Kristofferson
Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Martin Scorsese and more stars pay tribute to Kris Kristofferson
NEW YORK (AP) — Reaction to the death of Kris Kristofferson. The singer-songwriter and actor died Saturday at his home in Hawaii surrounded by family at age 88.
___
“The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special.” — Barbra Streisand, Kristofferson’s co-star in “A Star is Born,” on X and Instagram.
“Right now, I’m on a small boat between Ustica and Palermo, listening to ‘Me and Bobby McGee,’ remembering Kris Kristofferson. Just like half of the world. I was lucky enough to work with Kris. He was a poet. Truly. Inside and out. And a damn good actor, a remarkable screen presence. Spending time with Kris when we made ‘Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore’ was one of the highlights of my life.” — Martin Scorsese in a statement.
“We lost a fellow Highwayman today. Godspeed, Kris.” — Kristofferson’s fellow band member Jimmy Webb, on X and Facebook.
“Loved this man, his talent, his mind and his beautiful heart. Journey well, my friend.” — Melissa Etheridge on X.
“What a great loss. What a great writer. What a great actor. What a great friend. I will always love you, Dolly.” — Dolly Parton on X.
“Kris Kristofferson believed creativity is God-given, and those who ignore such a gift are doomed to unhappiness. He preached that a life of the mind gives voice to the soul, and his work gave voice not only to his soul but to ours. He leaves a resounding legacy.” — Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young in a statement.
“An epic human with the biggest heart. you will be so, so missed. rest easy, my friend.” — LeAnn Rimes Cibrian on X.
“What a gentleman, kind soul, and a lover of words. I am so glad I got to meet him and be around him. One of my favorite people. Rest in peace, Kris.” — Reba McEntire on X.
“Poet, lovely human being, road scholar redneck old schooler.” — Josh Brolin on Instagram.
“This legend was so good to me when we worked together on Dreamer. What an honor to have spent time in his presence.” — Dakota Fanning on Instagram.