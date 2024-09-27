Maggie Smith mourned by ‘Downton Abbey’ colleagues, more collaborators View Photo

Actors, collaborators and fans who worked with Maggie Smith are paying tribute to the award-winning actor, known for her roles in the “Harry Potter” movies and “Downton Abbey.” She died Friday at 89.

___

“Anyone who ever shared a scene with Maggie will attest to her sharp eye, sharp wit and formidable talent. She was a true legend of her generation and thankfully will live on in so many magnificent screen performances. My condolences to her boys and wider family.” — actor Hugh Bonneville, who starred alongside Smith in “Downton Abbey,” in a statement to The Associated Press.

“Maggie Smith was a truly great actress and we were more than fortunate to be part of the last act in her stellar career. She was a joy to write for, subtle, many-layered, intelligent, funny and heart-breaking. Working with her has been the greatest privilege of my career, and I will never forget her.” — Julian Fellowes, who created, wrote and produced “Downton Abbey,” in a statement to the AP.

“Maggie Smith was a great woman and a brilliant actress. I still can’t believe I was lucky enough to work with the ‘one-of-a-kind.’ My heartfelt condolences go out to the family…RIP.” — actor Whoopi Goldberg, who starred in “Sister Act” with Smith, on Instagram.

By The Associated Press