Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Coldplay $8,331,501 62,090 $134.18 2 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band $6,810,849 48,559 $140.26 3 Luke Combs $6,810,607 51,180 $133.07 4 P!NK $6,454,989 47,569 $135.70 5 Kenny Chesney $4,718,894 39,583 $119.21 6 Foo Fighters $4,236,169 30,184 $140.34 7 Karol G $3,742,674 35,635 $105.03 8 Dead & Company $3,734,464 15,634 $238.86 9 Luis Miguel $2,528,787 17,616 $143.55 10 blink-182 $2,439,074 20,665 $118.02 11 Olivia Rodrigo $2,272,871 14,685 $154.77 12 Chris Brown $2,176,969 12,745 $170.80 13 Noah Kahan $2,126,522 19,683 $108.04 14 Justin Timberlake $2,081,804 15,440 $134.83 15 Aventura $1,866,930 14,373 $129.89 16 Jhené Aiko $1,535,442 12,233 $125.52 17 Missy Elliott $1,487,413 11,075 $134.30 18 Roland Kaiser $1,467,938 18,479 $79.44 19 Dave Matthews Band $1,387,774 16,811 $82.55 20 Creed $1,319,166 17,991 $73.32

