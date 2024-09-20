Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Coldplay
|$8,331,501
|62,090
|$134.18
|2
|Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
|$6,810,849
|48,559
|$140.26
|3
|Luke Combs
|$6,810,607
|51,180
|$133.07
|4
|P!NK
|$6,454,989
|47,569
|$135.70
|5
|Kenny Chesney
|$4,718,894
|39,583
|$119.21
|6
|Foo Fighters
|$4,236,169
|30,184
|$140.34
|7
|Karol G
|$3,742,674
|35,635
|$105.03
|8
|Dead & Company
|$3,734,464
|15,634
|$238.86
|9
|Luis Miguel
|$2,528,787
|17,616
|$143.55
|10
|blink-182
|$2,439,074
|20,665
|$118.02
|11
|Olivia Rodrigo
|$2,272,871
|14,685
|$154.77
|12
|Chris Brown
|$2,176,969
|12,745
|$170.80
|13
|Noah Kahan
|$2,126,522
|19,683
|$108.04
|14
|Justin Timberlake
|$2,081,804
|15,440
|$134.83
|15
|Aventura
|$1,866,930
|14,373
|$129.89
|16
|Jhené Aiko
|$1,535,442
|12,233
|$125.52
|17
|Missy Elliott
|$1,487,413
|11,075
|$134.30
|18
|Roland Kaiser
|$1,467,938
|18,479
|$79.44
|19
|Dave Matthews Band
|$1,387,774
|16,811
|$82.55
|20
|Creed
|$1,319,166
|17,991
|$73.32
