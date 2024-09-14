Today in History: September 14, Roosevelt becomes youngest US president

Today in History

Today is Saturday, Sept. 14, the 258th day of 2024. There are 108 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Sept. 14, 1901, President William McKinley died in Buffalo, New York, of gunshot wounds inflicted by an assassin eight days prior; Vice President Theodore Roosevelt succeeded him, becoming the youngest-ever U.S. president at age 42.

Also on this date:

In 1847, during the Mexican-American War, U.S. forces under Gen. Winfield Scott took control of Mexico City.

In 1861, the first naval engagement of the Civil War took place as the USS Colorado attacked and sank the Confederate private schooner Judah off the coast of Pensacola, Florida.

In 1927, modern dance pioneer Isadora Duncan died in Nice, France, when her scarf became entangled in a wheel of the sports car in which she was riding.

In 1982, Princess Grace of Monaco, formerly film star Grace Kelly, died at age 52 of injuries from a car crash the day before.

In 1991, the government of South Africa, the African National Congress and the Inkatha (in-KAH’-tah) Freedom Party signed a national peace pact.

In 1994, on the 34th day of a strike by players, Acting Baseball Commissioner Bud Selig announced the 1994 season was over.

In 2001, Americans packed churches and public squares on a day of remembrance for the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks. President George W. Bush prayed with his Cabinet and attended services at Washington National Cathedral, then flew to New York, where he waded into the ruins of the World Trade Center and addressed rescue workers in a show of resolve.

In 2012, fury over an anti-Muslim film ridiculing the Prophet Muhammad sparked violent clashes across the Muslim world.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Walter Koenig (KAY’-nihg) (“Star Trek”) is 88. Architect Renzo Piano is 87. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown is 84. Actor Sam Neill is 77. Country singer John Berry is 65. Actor Melissa Leo is 64. Actor Faith Ford is 60. Film director Bong Joon-Ho is 55. Supreme Court justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is 54. Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley is 53. Actor Andrew Lincoln is 51. Rapper Nas is 51. Olympic gold medal middle-distance runner Hicham El Guerrouj is 50. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is 46. Chef/TV personality Katie Lee is 43. Actor Jessica Brown Findlay is 37. NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler is 35. Golfer Tony Finau is 35. Actor Emma Kenney is 25.

