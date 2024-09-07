Today in History: September 7, Germany launches Blitz on UK

Today in History

Today is Saturday, Sept. 7, the 251st day of 2024. There are 115 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Sept. 7, 1940, Nazi Germany began an intense bombing campaign of Britain during World War II with an air attack on London; known as The Blitz, the eight-month campaign resulted in more than 40,000 civilian deaths.

Also on this date:

In 1921, the first Miss America Pageant was held in Atlantic City, N.J.

In 1943, a fire at the Gulf Hotel, a rooming house in Houston, claimed 55 lives.

In 1963, the Pro Football Hall of Fame opened in Canton, Ohio and enshrined its first 17 members.

In 1977, the Panama Canal Treaty, which called for the U.S. to turn over control of the waterway to Panama at the end of 1999, was signed in Washington by U.S. President Jimmy Carter and Panamanian leader Omar Torrijos.

In 1986, Bishop Desmond Tutu was installed as the first Black clergyman to lead the Anglican Church in southern Africa.

In 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and mortally wounded on the Las Vegas Strip; he died six days later.

In 2005, police and soldiers went house to house in New Orleans to try to coax remaining residents into leaving the city shattered by Hurricane Katrina.

In 2021, El Salvador became the first country in the world to make Bitcoin legal tender.

Today’s Birthdays: Jazz musician Sonny Rollins is 94. Singer Gloria Gaynor is 81. Actor Julie Kavner is 74. Rock singer Chrissie Hynde (The Pretenders) is 73. Actor Corbin Bernsen is 70. Actor Michael Emerson is 70. Pianist-singer Michael Feinstein is 68. Singer/songwriter Diane Warren is 68. Actor J. Smith-Cameron is 67. Actor Toby Jones is 58. Actor-comedian Leslie Jones (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 57. Actor Tom Everett Scott is 54. Actor Shannon Elizabeth is 51. Actor Oliver Hudson is 48. Actor Evan Rachel Wood is 37. Olympic gold medal swimmer Ariarne Titmus is 24. Actor Ian Chen (TV: “Fresh Off the Boat”) is 18.

By The Associated Press