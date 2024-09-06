Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Luke Combs
|$6,962,629
|51,686
|$134.71
|2
|Coldplay
|$6,570,399
|53,227
|$123.44
|3
|Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
|$6,559,247
|51,148
|$128.24
|4
|P!NK
|$6,530,878
|47,793
|$136.65
|5
|Kenny Chesney
|$4,595,640
|38,777
|$118.51
|6
|Foo Fighters
|$4,328,026
|32,198
|$134.42
|7
|Dead & Company
|$4,157,908
|15,857
|$262.21
|8
|Max Pezzali
|$2,919,673
|44,094
|$66.21
|9
|Justin Timberlake
|$2,684,829
|15,194
|$176.70
|10
|Karol G
|$2,566,706
|24,312
|$105.57
|11
|blink-182
|$2,513,073
|20,860
|$120.47
|12
|Luis Miguel
|$2,339,839
|16,551
|$141.36
|13
|Chris Brown
|$2,090,425
|13,001
|$160.79
|14
|Noah Kahan
|$2,076,755
|18,194
|$114.14
|15
|Olivia Rodrigo
|$2,013,050
|15,692
|$128.28
|16
|Aventura
|$1,952,422
|14,238
|$137.12
|17
|The Killers
|$1,862,341
|16,112
|$115.58
|18
|Fuerza Regida
|$1,777,142
|13,134
|$135.31
|19
|Lady Gaga
|$1,638,194
|5,299
|$309.11
|20
|Jhené Aiko
|$1,565,030
|12,379
|$126.42
