Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Luke Combs $6,962,629 51,686 $134.71 2 Coldplay $6,570,399 53,227 $123.44 3 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band $6,559,247 51,148 $128.24 4 P!NK $6,530,878 47,793 $136.65 5 Kenny Chesney $4,595,640 38,777 $118.51 6 Foo Fighters $4,328,026 32,198 $134.42 7 Dead & Company $4,157,908 15,857 $262.21 8 Max Pezzali $2,919,673 44,094 $66.21 9 Justin Timberlake $2,684,829 15,194 $176.70 10 Karol G $2,566,706 24,312 $105.57 11 blink-182 $2,513,073 20,860 $120.47 12 Luis Miguel $2,339,839 16,551 $141.36 13 Chris Brown $2,090,425 13,001 $160.79 14 Noah Kahan $2,076,755 18,194 $114.14 15 Olivia Rodrigo $2,013,050 15,692 $128.28 16 Aventura $1,952,422 14,238 $137.12 17 The Killers $1,862,341 16,112 $115.58 18 Fuerza Regida $1,777,142 13,134 $135.31 19 Lady Gaga $1,638,194 5,299 $309.11 20 Jhené Aiko $1,565,030 12,379 $126.42

