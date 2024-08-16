Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar View Photo

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band $7,291,819 57,273 $127.32 2 Luke Combs $6,664,581 49,928 $133.48 3 P!NK $6,530,410 48,372 $135.00 4 Dead & Company $4,692,214 15,874 $295.58 5 Bad Bunny $4,036,577 16,405 $246.06 6 Kenny Chesney $4,022,134 36,143 $111.28 7 Justin Timberlake $2,779,786 14,431 $192.62 8 blink-182 $2,598,386 21,886 $118.72 9 Karol G $2,381,886 22,668 $105.08 10 Chris Brown $2,222,878 13,018 $170.75 11 Aventura $1,979,243 12,638 $156.61 12 Luis Miguel $1,952,914 13,565 $143.96 13 Noah Kahan $1,952,693 17,281 $113.00 14 TOMORROW X TOGETHER $1,948,937 11,781 $165.42 15 Take That $1,862,798 17,970 $103.66 16 Feid $1,662,722 13,595 $122.30 17 Lady Gaga $1,638,194 5,299 $309.11 18 Missy Elliott $1,420,850 10,779 $131.81 19 Roland Kaiser $1,372,461 18,974 $72.33 20 Melanie Martinez $1,323,832 13,364 $99.05

