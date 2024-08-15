Today in History: August 15, Woodstock music festival begins

Today is Thursday, Aug. 15, the 228th day of 2024. There are 138 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Aug. 15, 1969, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair opened in upstate New York; more than 460,000 people attended the three-day festival, which would become a watershed event in American music and culture.

Also on this date:

In 1057, Macbeth, King of Scots, was killed in battle by Malcolm, the eldest son of King Duncan, whom Macbeth had slain.

In 1914, the Panama Canal officially opened as the SS Ancon crossed the just-completed waterway between the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.

In 1935, humorist Will Rogers and aviator Wiley Post were killed when their airplane crashed near Point Barrow in the Alaska Territory.

In 1947, India gained independence after nearly 200 years of British rule.

In 1961, as workers began constructing a Berlin Wall made of concrete, East German soldier Conrad Schumann leapt to freedom over a tangle of barbed wire.

In 1989, F.W. de Klerk was sworn in as acting president of South Africa, one day after P.W. Botha resigned as the result of a power struggle within the National Party.

In 1998, 29 people were killed by a car bomb that tore apart the center of Omagh (OH’-mah), Northern Ireland; a splinter group calling itself the Real IRA claimed responsibility.

In 2003, bouncing back from the largest blackout in U.S. history, cities from the Midwest to Manhattan restored power to tens of millions of people.

In 2017, President Donald Trump, who’d faced harsh criticism for initially blaming deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia on “many sides,” told reporters that there were “very fine people on both sides” of the confrontation and that groups protesting against the white supremacists were “also very violent.” (In between those statements, at the urging of aides, Trump had offered a more direct condemnation of white supremacists.)

In 2021, the Taliban regained control of the Afghan capital of Kabul after the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the country.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Jim Dale is 89. Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is 86. U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., is 86. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 80. Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 78. Actor Phyllis Smith is 75. Britain’s Princess Anne is 74. Actor Tess Harper is 74. Actor Zeljko Ivanek (ZEHL’-koh eh-VAHN’-ehk) is 67. Celebrity chef Tom Colicchio is 62. Film director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (ihn-YAH’-ee-tu) is 61. Philanthropist Melinda French Gates is 60. Actor Debra Messing is 56. Actor Anthony Anderson is 54. Actor Ben Affleck is 52. Olympic gold medal beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings is 46. Rock singer Joe Jonas (The Jonas Brothers) is 35. Actor Jennifer Lawrence is 34.

By The Associated Press