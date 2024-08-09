Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of August 12, 2024 :

1 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band $7,118,814 55,153 $129.07 2 Luke Combs $6,437,120 47,997 $134.12 3 Dead & Company $4,762,012 16,000 $297.63 4 Kenny Chesney $3,965,586 35,414 $111.98 5 Bad Bunny $3,852,410 15,785 $244.05 6 Zach Bryan $3,163,333 16,791 $188.39 7 Justin Timberlake $3,089,797 13,855 $223.00 8 blink-182 $2,598,386 21,886 $118.72 9 Pearl Jam $2,457,060 13,537 $181.50 10 Karol G $2,311,903 21,997 $105.10 11 Chris Brown $2,206,682 13,094 $168.52 12 Aventura $2,036,727 12,979 $156.92 13 Noah Kahan $1,952,693 17,281 $113.00 14 Luis Miguel $1,917,795 12,962 $147.95 15 Lady Gaga $1,638,194 5,299 $309.11 16 Feid $1,545,988 12,757 $121.18 17 Missy Elliott $1,404,255 10,717 $131.02 18 Nicki Minaj $1,373,556 11,521 $119.22 19 Roland Kaiser $1,372,461 18,974 $72.33 20 Melanie Martinez $1,343,567 13,377 $100.44

