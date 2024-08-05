Celebrity birthdays for the week of Aug. 11-17 View Photo

Aug. 11: Songwriter Kenny Gamble of Gamble and Huff is 81. Bassist Jim Kale of the Guess Who is 81. Country singer John Conlee is 78. Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 71. Singer Joe Jackson is 70. Actor Viola Davis (“How To Get Away With Murder,” ″The Help”) is 59. Actor-podcaster Joe Rogan (“Fear Factor,” ″NewsRadio”) is 57. Actor Anna Gunn (“Breaking Bad”) is 56. Actor Ashley Jensen (“Ugly Betty”) is 56. Actor Sophie Okonedo (“Hotel Rwanda”) is 56. Guitarist Charlie Sexton is 56. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad (Lucy Pearl, A Tribe Called Quest) is 54. Actor Nigel Harman (“Downton Abbey”) is 51. Actor Will Friedle (“Boy Meets World”) is 48. Singer Ben Gibbard of Death Cab For Cutie is 48. Actor Rob Kerkovich (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 45. Actor Merritt Wever (“Nurse Jackie”) is 44. Actor Chris Hemsworth (“Tron,” ″The Avengers”) is 41. Guitarist Heath Fogg of Alabama Shakes is 40. Singer J-Boog (B2K) is 39. Rapper Asher Roth is 39. Actor Alyson Stoner (“Cheaper by the Dozen,” ″Camp Rock”) is 31.

Aug. 12: Actor George Hamilton is 85. Actor Dana Ivey is 83. Actor Jennifer Warren is 83. Singer-guitarist Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits is 75. Actor Jim Beaver (“Supernatural”) is 74. Singer Kid Creole (of Kid Creole and the Coconuts) is 74. Actor Sam J. Jones (“Flash Gordon”) is 70. Jazz guitarist Pat Metheny is 70. Actor Bruce Greenwood (2009′s “Star Trek,” ″Thirteen Days”) is 68. Country singer Danny Shirley of Confederate Railroad is 68. Guitarist Roy Hay of Culture Club is 63. Rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot is 61. Actor Peter Krause (“Parenthood,” ″Six Feet Under”) is 59. Actor Brent Sexton (“The Killing,” ″Deadwood”) is 57. Actor Michael Ian Black (“Ed”) is 53. Actor Yvette Nicole Brown (new “The Odd Couple,” ″Community”) is 53. Actor Rebecca Gayheart is 53. Actor Casey Affleck is 49. Actor Maggie Lawson (“Psych”) is 44. Actor Dominique Swain (“Lolita,” “Face/Off”) is 44. Actor Leah Pipes (“The Originals”) is 36. Actor Lakeith Stanfield (“Atlanta”) is 33. Actor Cara Delevingne (“Paper Towns”) is 32. Actor Imani Hakim (“Mythic Quest,” “Everybody Hates Chris”) is 31.

Aug. 13: Actor Kevin Tighe (“Emergency,” ″Murder One”) is 80. Opera singer Kathleen Battle is 76. Director Paul Greengrass (the “Bourne” films) is 69. Actor Danny Bonaduce (“The Partridge Family”) is 65. Actor Dawnn Lewis (“A Different World,” ″Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 63. Actor John Slattery (“Mad Men,” ″Desperate Housewives”) is 62. Actor Debi Mazar is 60. Actor Quinn Cummings (“Family”) is 57. Actor Seana Kofoed (“Men in Trees”) is 54. Country singer Andy Griggs is 51. Drummer Mike Melancon of Emerson Drive is 46. Actor Kathryn Fiore (“Reno 911!”) is 45. Actor Sebastian Stan is 42. Actor Eme Ikwuakor (“Marvel’s Inhumans”) is 40. Singer James Morrison is 40. Actor Lennon Stella (“Nashville”) is 25.

Aug. 14: Singer Dash Crofts of Seals and Crofts is 86. Country singer Connie Smith is 83. Actor-musician Steve Martin is 79. Actor Antonio Fargas (“Starsky and Hutch”) is 78. Bassist Larry Graham of Sly and the Family Stone is 78. Actor Susan St. James is 78. Romance novelist Danielle Steel is 77. Keyboardist Terry Adams of NRBQ is 76. Cartoonist Gary Larson (“The Far Side”) is 74. Actor Carl Lumbly (“Alias”) is 73. Actor Jackee Harry (“Sister, Sister,” ″227″) is 68. Actor Marcia Gay Harden is 65. Singer Sarah Brightman is 64. Actor Susan Olsen (“The Brady Bunch”) is 63. Actor Halle Berry is 58. Actor Ben Bass (“Rookie Blue”) is 56. Actor Catherine Bell (“JAG”) is 56. Keyboardist Cody McCarver of Confederate Railroad is 56. Guitarist Kevin Cadogan (Third Eye Blind) is 55. Actor Lalanya Masters (“Barbershop”) is 52. Actor Christopher Gorham (“Ugly Betty”) is 50. Actor Mila Kunis is 41. Actor Lamorne Morris (“New Girl”) is 41. TV personality Spencer Pratt (“The Hills”) is 41. Actor Marsai Martin (“black-ish”) is 20.

Aug. 15: Actor-musician Jim Dale is 89. Actor Pat Priest (“The Munsters”) is 88. Drummer Pete York of The Spencer Davis Group is 82. Author-journalist Linda Ellerbee is 80. Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 78. Singer-guitarist Tom Johnston of The Doobie Brothers is 76. Actor Phyllis Smith (“The Office”) is 75. Actor Tess Harper is 74. Actor Larry Mathews (“The Dick Van Dyke Show”) is 69. Actor Zeljko Ivanek (“Madam Secretary,” ″Heroes”) is 67. Actor Rondell Sheridan (“That’s So Raven,” ″Cory in the House”) is 66. Singer-keyboardist Matt Johnson (The The) is 63. Director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (“Birdman,” “Babel”) is 61. Actor Peter Hermann (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 57. Actor Debra Messing (“Will and Grace”) is 56. Actor Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”) is 54. Actor Ben Affleck is 52. Actor Natasha Henstridge (“The Whole Nine Yards,” ″Species”) is 50. Bassist Tim Foreman of Switchfoot is 46. Actor Emily Kinney (“Conviction,” “The Walking Dead”) is 40. Actor Courtney Hope (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 35. Singer Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 35. Actor-singer Carlos PenaVega (“Big Time Rush”) is 35. Actor Jennifer Lawrence is 34. DJ Smoove da General of Cali Swag District is 34.

Aug. 16: Actor Ann Blyth (“Mildred Pierce”) is 96. Actor Gary Clarke (“Hondo,” ″The Virginian”) is 91. Actor Julie Newmar (TV’s “Batman”) is 91. Actor-singer Ketty Lester (“Little House on the Prairie”) is 90. Actor Anita Gillette is 88. Actor Bob Balaban (“A Mighty Wind,” ″Best In Show”) is 79. Ballerina Suzanne Farrell is 79. Actor Lesley Ann Warren is 78. Bassist Joey Spampinato (NRBQ) is 76. Actor Marshall Manesh (“How I Met Your Mother,” ″Will and Grace”) is 74. Actor Reginald VelJohnson (“Family Matters”) is 73. TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford is 71. Singer J.T. Taylor (Kool and the Gang) is 71. Director James Cameron (“Titanic,” ″The Terminator”) is 70. Actor Jeff Perry (“Scandal,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 69. Guitarist Tim Farriss of INXS is 67. Actor Laura Innes (“ER”) is 67. Actor Angela Bassett is 66. Singer Madonna is 66. Actor Timothy Hutton is 64. Actor Steve Carell is 62. Actor Andy Milder (“Weeds”) is 56. Actor Seth Peterson (“Burn Notice,” “Providence”) is 54. Country singer Emily Robison of The Dixie Chicks is 52. Actor George Stults (“Seventh Heaven”) is 49. Singer Vanessa Carlton is 44. Actor Cam Gigandet (“Twilight”) is 42. Singer-guitarist Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes is 39. Actor Cristin Milioti (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 39. Actor Shawn Pyfrom (“Desperate Housewives”) is 38. Country singer Ashton Shepherd is 38. Singer Dan Smyers of Dan and Shay is 37. Rapper Young Thug is 33. Actor Cameron Monaghan (“Gotham”) is 31. Singer Greyson Chance is 27.

Aug. 17: Actor Robert De Niro is 81. Guitarist Gary Talley of The Box Tops is 77. “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes is 75. Actor Robert Joy (“CSI: NY”) is 73. Singer Kevin Rowland of Dexy’s Midnight Runners is 71. Bassist Colin Moulding of XTC is 69. Country singer-songwriter Kevin Welch is 69. Singer Belinda Carlisle of The Go-Go’s is 66. Actor Sean Penn is 64. Jazz saxophonist Everette Harp is 63. Guitarist Gilby Clarke (Guns N’ Roses) is 62. Singer Maria McKee (Lone Justice) is 60. Drummer Steve Gorman (The Black Crowes) is 59. Singer-bassist Jill Cunniff (Luscious Jackson) is 58. Actor David Conrad (“Ghost Whisperer,” “Relativity”) is 57. Rapper Posdnuos of De La Soul is 55. Actor-singer Donnie Wahlberg (New Kids on the Block) is 55. TV personality Giuliana Rancic (“Fashion Police,” ″E! News”) is 50. Actor Bryton James (“Family Matters”) is 38. Actor Brady Corbet (“24,” “Thirteen”) is 36. Actor Austin Butler (“Dune: Part Two,” “Elvis”) is 33. Actor Taissa Farmiga (“American Horror Story”) is 30.

By The Associated Press