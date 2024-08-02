Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of August 5, 2024 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Luke Combs
|$6,236,341
|47,052
|$132.54
|2
|Dead & Company
|$4,762,012
|16,000
|$297.63
|3
|Bad Bunny
|$3,816,973
|15,557
|$245.34
|4
|Kenny Chesney
|$3,726,296
|33,559
|$111.03
|5
|Zach Bryan
|$3,095,999
|16,381
|$189.00
|6
|Justin Timberlake
|$3,011,136
|13,622
|$221.03
|7
|blink-182
|$2,598,386
|21,886
|$118.72
|8
|Pearl Jam
|$2,390,775
|13,595
|$175.85
|9
|Karol G
|$2,320,979
|22,957
|$101.10
|10
|Chris Brown
|$2,206,682
|13,094
|$168.52
|11
|Aventura
|$2,092,335
|13,235
|$158.08
|12
|Noah Kahan
|$1,952,693
|17,281
|$113.00
|13
|Luis Miguel
|$1,885,654
|12,223
|$154.26
|14
|TOMORROW X TOGETHER
|$1,748,099
|11,562
|$151.19
|15
|Lady Gaga
|$1,638,194
|5,299
|$309.11
|16
|Olivia Rodrigo
|$1,625,551
|15,275
|$106.42
|17
|Feid
|$1,572,505
|12,686
|$123.95
|18
|Nicki Minaj
|$1,420,599
|11,581
|$122.66
|19
|Roland Kaiser
|$1,372,461
|18,974
|$72.33
|20
|Melanie Martinez
|$1,343,567
|13,377
|$100.44
