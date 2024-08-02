Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of August 5, 2024 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Luke Combs $6,236,341 47,052 $132.54 2 Dead & Company $4,762,012 16,000 $297.63 3 Bad Bunny $3,816,973 15,557 $245.34 4 Kenny Chesney $3,726,296 33,559 $111.03 5 Zach Bryan $3,095,999 16,381 $189.00 6 Justin Timberlake $3,011,136 13,622 $221.03 7 blink-182 $2,598,386 21,886 $118.72 8 Pearl Jam $2,390,775 13,595 $175.85 9 Karol G $2,320,979 22,957 $101.10 10 Chris Brown $2,206,682 13,094 $168.52 11 Aventura $2,092,335 13,235 $158.08 12 Noah Kahan $1,952,693 17,281 $113.00 13 Luis Miguel $1,885,654 12,223 $154.26 14 TOMORROW X TOGETHER $1,748,099 11,562 $151.19 15 Lady Gaga $1,638,194 5,299 $309.11 16 Olivia Rodrigo $1,625,551 15,275 $106.42 17 Feid $1,572,505 12,686 $123.95 18 Nicki Minaj $1,420,599 11,581 $122.66 19 Roland Kaiser $1,372,461 18,974 $72.33 20 Melanie Martinez $1,343,567 13,377 $100.44

