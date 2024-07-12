Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of July 15, 2024 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Luke Combs $6,608,517 50,564 $130.70 2 Dead & Company $4,762,012 16,000 $297.63 3 Kenny Chesney $4,726,491 38,125 $123.97 4 Bad Bunny $3,739,879 15,001 $249.31 5 Justin Timberlake $2,905,163 12,892 $225.34 6 Zach Bryan $2,833,657 15,810 $179.23 7 Pearl Jam $2,390,775 13,595 $175.85 8 Chris Brown $2,237,975 13,397 $167.05 9 Aventura $2,176,451 13,384 $162.60 10 Noah Kahan $1,716,900 15,794 $108.70 11 Luis Miguel $1,666,614 9,897 $168.39 12 TOMORROW X TOGETHER $1,657,184 11,384 $145.57 13 Nicki Minaj $1,581,669 12,234 $129.28 14 Feid $1,470,203 12,006 $122.45 15 Take That $1,402,854 11,414 $122.90 16 Tyler Childers $1,182,371 16,298 $72.55 17 Neil Young & Crazy Horse $1,114,084 9,270 $120.17 18 Rod Stewart $1,086,478 14,246 $76.27 19 Eric Clapton $991,810 7,323 $135.44 20 Tim McGraw $989,872 10,294 $96.15

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___