Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of July 15, 2024 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Luke Combs
|$6,608,517
|50,564
|$130.70
|2
|Dead & Company
|$4,762,012
|16,000
|$297.63
|3
|Kenny Chesney
|$4,726,491
|38,125
|$123.97
|4
|Bad Bunny
|$3,739,879
|15,001
|$249.31
|5
|Justin Timberlake
|$2,905,163
|12,892
|$225.34
|6
|Zach Bryan
|$2,833,657
|15,810
|$179.23
|7
|Pearl Jam
|$2,390,775
|13,595
|$175.85
|8
|Chris Brown
|$2,237,975
|13,397
|$167.05
|9
|Aventura
|$2,176,451
|13,384
|$162.60
|10
|Noah Kahan
|$1,716,900
|15,794
|$108.70
|11
|Luis Miguel
|$1,666,614
|9,897
|$168.39
|12
|TOMORROW X TOGETHER
|$1,657,184
|11,384
|$145.57
|13
|Nicki Minaj
|$1,581,669
|12,234
|$129.28
|14
|Feid
|$1,470,203
|12,006
|$122.45
|15
|Take That
|$1,402,854
|11,414
|$122.90
|16
|Tyler Childers
|$1,182,371
|16,298
|$72.55
|17
|Neil Young & Crazy Horse
|$1,114,084
|9,270
|$120.17
|18
|Rod Stewart
|$1,086,478
|14,246
|$76.27
|19
|Eric Clapton
|$991,810
|7,323
|$135.44
|20
|Tim McGraw
|$989,872
|10,294
|$96.15
