Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of July 1, 2024:
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|Luke Combs
|$6,590,105
|49,771
|$132.41
|Dead & Company
|$5,494,629
|18,461
|$297.63
|Kenny Chesney
|$4,954,989
|39,118
|$126.67
|Bad Bunny
|$4,098,166
|15,126
|$270.92
|Karol G
|$3,532,114
|41,465
|$85.18
|Zach Bryan
|$2,832,797
|15,592
|$181.68
|Justin Timberlake
|$2,827,063
|12,782
|$221.17
|Pearl Jam
|$2,390,775
|13,595
|$175.85
|Aventura
|$2,138,683
|13,160
|$162.51
|Luis Miguel
|$1,707,781
|9,852
|$173.33
|TOMORROW X TOGETHER
|$1,657,184
|11,384
|$145.57
|Nicki Minaj
|$1,581,677
|12,387
|$127.68
|SZA
|$1,509,605
|11,673
|$129.32
|Noah Kahan
|$1,491,277
|14,224
|$104.84
|Take That
|$1,358,746
|11,138
|$121.99
|Tyler Childers
|$1,284,945
|13,366
|$96.13
|Mariah Carey
|$1,036,808
|5,262
|$197.04
|Tim McGraw
|$1,035,755
|10,443
|$99.18
|André Rieu
|$933,550
|8,845
|$105.54
|HARDY
|$933,011
|15,194
|$61.40
