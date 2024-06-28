Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of July 1, 2024:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

Luke Combs $6,590,105 49,771 $132.41 Dead & Company $5,494,629 18,461 $297.63 Kenny Chesney $4,954,989 39,118 $126.67 Bad Bunny $4,098,166 15,126 $270.92 Karol G $3,532,114 41,465 $85.18 Zach Bryan $2,832,797 15,592 $181.68 Justin Timberlake $2,827,063 12,782 $221.17 Pearl Jam $2,390,775 13,595 $175.85 Aventura $2,138,683 13,160 $162.51 Luis Miguel $1,707,781 9,852 $173.33 TOMORROW X TOGETHER $1,657,184 11,384 $145.57 Nicki Minaj $1,581,677 12,387 $127.68 SZA $1,509,605 11,673 $129.32 Noah Kahan $1,491,277 14,224 $104.84 Take That $1,358,746 11,138 $121.99 Tyler Childers $1,284,945 13,366 $96.13 Mariah Carey $1,036,808 5,262 $197.04 Tim McGraw $1,035,755 10,443 $99.18 André Rieu $933,550 8,845 $105.54 HARDY $933,011 15,194 $61.40

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___