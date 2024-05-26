Man in custody after stabbings at a Massachusetts theater and a McDonald’s

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — A man was taken into custody after six people, including four girls at a movie theater, were stabbed in separate attacks that may be connected, police in Massachusetts said.

Police said a man came into the AMC Braintree 10 south of Boston at about 6 p.m. Saturday and entered one of the theaters without paying.

The girls, ages 9 to 17, were inside the theater. The man, unprovoked, suddenly attacked them “without saying anything and without any warning” before running out, the Braintree Police Department said in a news release. The four suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and were taken to hospitals.

Video footage showed the man’s vehicle and a license plate, and the information was broadcast to law enforcement, police said.

A vehicle matching that description was later seen in Plymouth, about 27 miles (43 kilometers) south of Braintree. Police said it had left a McDonald’s restaurant, where a 21-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were found stabbed. Both were taken to hospitals with injuries.

State police found the vehicle another 20 miles south, in Sandwich, and attempted to pull it over, but it didn’t stop and later crashed.

The driver was taken into custody shortly afterward and was being treated at a hospital. His name was not released.

Police are still investigating.