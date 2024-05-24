Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of May 27, 2024 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Luke Combs $6,486,811 48,894 $132.67 2 Bad Bunny $4,413,389 15,190 $290.53 3 Karol G $3,873,866 38,226 $101.34 4 Zach Bryan $2,969,480 16,427 $180.76 5 Depeche Mode $2,806,676 16,725 $167.80 6 Madonna $2,797,085 13,035 $214.58 7 Justin Timberlake $2,768,145 12,809 $216.10 8 Aventura $2,107,903 12,989 $162.28 9 Luis Miguel $2,106,706 15,889 $132.59 10 Nicki Minaj $1,943,318 12,953 $150.02 11 Olivia Rodrigo $1,864,720 14,243 $130.92 12 Tyler Childers $1,383,793 11,777 $117.49 13 Noah Kahan $1,279,953 12,985 $98.57 14 Don Omar $1,208,406 9,796 $123.35 15 Fred again.. $1,083,539 13,181 $82.20 16 Tim McGraw $1,076,792 10,323 $104.31 17 Fall Out Boy $1,068,744 11,367 $94.02 18 Blake Shelton $1,068,659 10,792 $99.02 19 Mariah Carey $1,036,808 5,262 $197.04 20 André Rieu $1,003,273 10,035 $99.98

