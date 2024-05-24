Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
Sponsored by:
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of May 27, 2024 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Luke Combs
|$6,486,811
|48,894
|$132.67
|2
|Bad Bunny
|$4,413,389
|15,190
|$290.53
|3
|Karol G
|$3,873,866
|38,226
|$101.34
|4
|Zach Bryan
|$2,969,480
|16,427
|$180.76
|5
|Depeche Mode
|$2,806,676
|16,725
|$167.80
|6
|Madonna
|$2,797,085
|13,035
|$214.58
|7
|Justin Timberlake
|$2,768,145
|12,809
|$216.10
|8
|Aventura
|$2,107,903
|12,989
|$162.28
|9
|Luis Miguel
|$2,106,706
|15,889
|$132.59
|10
|Nicki Minaj
|$1,943,318
|12,953
|$150.02
|11
|Olivia Rodrigo
|$1,864,720
|14,243
|$130.92
|12
|Tyler Childers
|$1,383,793
|11,777
|$117.49
|13
|Noah Kahan
|$1,279,953
|12,985
|$98.57
|14
|Don Omar
|$1,208,406
|9,796
|$123.35
|15
|Fred again..
|$1,083,539
|13,181
|$82.20
|16
|Tim McGraw
|$1,076,792
|10,323
|$104.31
|17
|Fall Out Boy
|$1,068,744
|11,367
|$94.02
|18
|Blake Shelton
|$1,068,659
|10,792
|$99.02
|19
|Mariah Carey
|$1,036,808
|5,262
|$197.04
|20
|André Rieu
|$1,003,273
|10,035
|$99.98
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
___