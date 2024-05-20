Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 26-June 1 View Photo

Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 26-June 1:

May 26: Sportscaster Brent Musburger is 85. Drummer Garry Peterson of The Guess Who is 79. Singer Stevie Nicks is 76. Actor Pam Grier is 75. Actor Philip Michael Thomas (“Miami Vice”) is 75. Country singer Hank Williams Junior is 75. Actor Margaret Colin is 66. Singer Dave Robbins (BlackHawk) is 65. Actor Doug Hutchison (“The Green Mile”) is 64. Actor Genie Francis (“General Hospital”) is 62. Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is 62. Singer Lenny Kravitz is 60. Actor Helena Bonham Carter is 58. Drummer Phillip Rhodes of The Gin Blossoms is 56. Actor Joseph Fiennes (“Shakespeare in Love”) is 54. Singer Joey Kibble of Take 6 is 53. “South Park” co-creator Matt Stone is 53. Singer Lauryn Hill is 49. Bassist Nathan Cochran of MercyMe is 46. Actor Elisabeth Harnois (“CSI”) is 45. Actor Hrach Titizian (“Homeland”) is 45.

May 27: Actor Lee Meriwether is 89. Actor Bruce Weitz is 81. Singer Bruce Cockburn is 79. Jazz singer Dee Dee Bridgewater is 74. Actor Richard Schiff (“The Good Doctor,” “The West Wing”) is 69. Singer Siouxsie Sioux of Siouxsie and the Banshees is 67. Singer-guitarist Neil Finn of Crowded House and Split Enz is 66. Actor Peri Gilpin (“Frasier”) is 63. Actor Cathy Silvers (“Happy Days”) is 63. Comedian Adam Carolla is 60. Actor Todd Bridges (“Diff’rent Strokes”) is 59. Drummer Sean Kinney of Alice in Chains is 58. Actor Dondre’ Whitfield (“Queen Sugar”) is 55. Actor Paul Bettany (“The Da Vinci Code,” ″A Beautiful Mind”) is 53. Singer-guitarist Brian Desveaux of Nine Days is 53. Actor Jack McBrayer (“30 Rock”) is 51. Musician Andre 3000 of Outkast is 49. Rapper Jadakiss is 49. TV chef Jamie Oliver is 49. Actor Ben Feldman (“Mad Men”) is 44. Actor Darin Brooks (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 40. Actor Chris Colfer (“Glee”) is 34. Actor Ethan Dampf (“American Dreams”) is 30. Actor Desiree Ross (“Greenleaf”) is 25.

May 28: Actor Carroll Baker is 93. Singer Gladys Knight is 80. Singer Billy Vera is 80. Singer John Fogerty is 79. Musician Jerry Douglas of Alison Krauss and Union Station is 68. Actor Louis Mustillo (“Mike and Molly”) is 66. Actor Brandon Cruz (“The Courtship of Eddie’s Father”) is 62. Actor Christa Miller (“Scrubs,” ″The Drew Carey Show”) is 60. Country singer Phil Vassar is 60. Singer Chris Ballew of Presidents of the United States of America is 59. Singer Kylie Minogue is 56. Rapper Chubb Rock is 56. Actor Justin Kirk (“Weeds”) is 55. Talk show host Elisabeth Hasselbeck (“Fox and Friends,” ″The View”) is 47. R&B singer Jaheim is 47. Actor Jake Johnson (“New Girl”) is 46. Actor Monica Keena (“Dawson’s Creek,” ″Undeclared”) is 45. Actor Alexa Davalos (“Clash of the Titans” ″The Chronicles of Riddick”) is 42. Actor Megalyn Echikunwoke (“24”) is 42. Singer Colbie Caillat is 39. Actor Carey Mulligan (“The Great Gatsby”) is 39.

May 29: Actor Anthony Geary (“General Hospital”) is 77. Singer Rebbie Jackson is 74. Composer Danny Elfman (Oingo Boingo) is 71. Singer LaToya Jackson is 68. Actor Ted Levine (“Monk,” ″The Silence of the Lambs”) is 67. Actor Annette Bening is 66. Actor Rupert Everett is 65. Actor Adrian Paul (TV’s “The Highlander”) is 65. Singer Melissa Etheridge is 63. Actor Lisa Whelchel (“The Facts of Life”) is 61. Guitarist Noel Gallagher (Oasis) is 57. Singer Jayski McGowan of Quad City DJ’s is 57. Actor Anthony Azizi (“Threat Matrix,” ″Lost”) is 55. Guitarist Chan Kinchla of Blues Traveler is 55. Actor Laverne Cox (“Doubt,” ″Orange Is The New Black”) is 52. Guitarist Mark Lee of Third Day is 51. Cartoonist Aaron McGruder (“Boondocks”) is 50. Singer Melanie Brown (“Scary Spice”) of the Spice Girls is 49. Rapper Playa Poncho is 49. Singer Fonseca is 45. Actor Justin Chon (“Deception,” ″Dr. Ken”) is 43. Actor Billy Flynn (“Days of Our Lives”) is 39. Actor Blake Foster (“Power Rangers Turbo”) is 39. Actor Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones and the Six”) is 35. Actor Brandon Mychal Smith (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 35. Actor Kristen Alderson (“General Hospital,” ″One Life to Live”) is 33. Actor Lorelei Linklater (“Boyhood”) is 31.

May 30: Actor Ruta Lee (“High Rollers,” “What’s My Line?”) is 89. Actor Keir Dullea (“2001: A Space Odyssey”) is 88. Guitarist Lenny Davidson of The Dave Clark Five is 80. Actor Stephen Tobolowsky (“Groundhog Day,” ″Sneakers”) is 73. Actor Colm Meaney (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 71. Actor Ted McGinley (“Hope and Faith,” ″Married…With Children”) is 66. Actor Ralph Carter (“Good Times”) is 63. Actor-filmmaker Tonya Pinkins (“All My Children”) is 62. Country singer Wynonna Judd is 60. Guitarist Tom Morello of Audioslave and Rage Against The Machine is 60. Actor Mark Sheppard (“Supernatural”) is 60. Film director Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day,” “The Replacement Killers”) is 59. Actor John Ross Bowie (“Speechless,” ″The Big Bang Theory”) is 53. Guitarist Patrick Dahlheimer of Live is 53. Singer-actor Idina Menzel is 53. Singer Cee Lo Green (Gnarls Barkley, Goodie Mob) is 49. Rapper Remy Ma is 44. Guitarist James Smith of Underoath is 42. Actor Javicia Leslie (“God Friended Me”) is 37. Actor Sean Giambrone (“The Goldbergs”) is 25. Actor Jared Gilmore (“Once Upon a Time,” ″Mad Men”) is 24.

May 31: Actor-director Clint Eastwood is 94. Singer Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary is 86. Keyboardist Augie Meyers of the Texas Tornadoes and the Sir Douglas Quintet is 84. Actor Sharon Gless (“Cagney and Lacey”) is 81. Actor Tom Berenger is 74. Actor Gregory Harrison is 74. Actor Kyle Secor (“Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 67. Actor Roma Maffia (“Nip/Tuck,” ″Profiler”) is 66. Comedian Chris Elliott is 64. Actor Lea Thompson (“Caroline in the City,” ″Back to the Future”) is 63. Singer Corey Hart is 62. Rapper DMC of Run-DMC is 60. Actor Brooke Shields is 59. Country bassist Ed Adkins of The Derailers is 57. “The Amazing Race” host Phil Keoghan is 57. Jazz bassist Christian McBride is 52. Actor Archie Panjabi (“The Good Wife”) is 52. Actor Merle Dandridge (“Greenleaf”) is 49. Actor Colin Farrell is 48. Trumpet player Scott Klopfenstein of Reel Big Fish is 47. Actor Eric Christian Olsen (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 47. Drummer Andy Hurley of Fall Out Boy is 44. Rapper Waka Flocka Flame is 38. Actor Curtis Williams Jr. (“Parent’Hood”) is 37. Singer Normani Hamilton of Fifth Harmony is 28.

June 1: Singer Pat Boone is 90. Actor Morgan Freeman is 87. Actor Brian Cox (“Succession,” “Deadwood”) is 78. Actor Jonathan Pryce is 77. Guitarist Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones is 77. Actor John M. Jackson (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 74. Country singer Ronnie Dunn of Brooks and Dunn is 71. Actor Lisa Hartman Black is 68. Actor Tom Irwin (“Devious Maids”) is 68. Bassist Simon Gallup of The Cure is 64. Comedian Mark Curry (“Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 63. Actor Teri Polo (“Meet The Parents”) is 55. Model Heidi Klum is 51. Singer Alanis Morissette is 50. Actor Sarah Wayne Callies (“The Walking Dead”) is 47. Comedian Link Neal of Rhett and Link (YouTube’s “Good Mythical Morning”) is 46. TV host Damien Fahey (MTV’s “Total Request Live”) is 44. Singer Brandi Carlile is 43. Comedian Amy Schumer is 43. Actor Taylor Handley (“The O.C.”) is 40. Actor Zazie Beetz (“Atlanta”) is 33. Actor Willow Shields (“The Hunger Games”) is 24.

By The Associated Press