Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of May 20, 2024 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Bad Bunny $4,501,507 15,324 $293.75 2 Karol G $3,888,580 37,060 $104.93 3 Zach Bryan $3,069,643 16,630 $184.58 4 Madonna $2,814,540 13,060 $215.51 5 Luis Miguel $2,412,435 19,061 $126.56 6 Nicki Minaj $2,036,992 13,062 $155.94 7 Olivia Rodrigo $1,952,834 14,144 $138.06 8 Don Omar $1,250,866 10,124 $123.55 9 Noah Kahan $1,149,600 12,088 $95.10 10 Tim McGraw $1,110,941 10,507 $105.73 11 Fall Out Boy $1,088,720 11,285 $96.47 12 Tyler Childers $1,081,532 10,690 $101.17 13 Blake Shelton $1,077,442 10,722 $100.49 14 Mariah Carey $1,036,808 5,262 $197.04 15 “We Them One’s Comedy Tour” $1,004,933 9,038 $111.19 16 André Rieu $1,003,273 9,944 $100.88 17 Keyshia Cole $816,988 8,035 $101.68 18 Cody Johnson $736,357 11,136 $66.12 19 Ana Gabriel $702,186 7,719 $90.96 20 AJR $679,756 8,883 $76.52

