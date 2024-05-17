Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
Sponsored by:
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of May 20, 2024 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Bad Bunny
|$4,501,507
|15,324
|$293.75
|2
|Karol G
|$3,888,580
|37,060
|$104.93
|3
|Zach Bryan
|$3,069,643
|16,630
|$184.58
|4
|Madonna
|$2,814,540
|13,060
|$215.51
|5
|Luis Miguel
|$2,412,435
|19,061
|$126.56
|6
|Nicki Minaj
|$2,036,992
|13,062
|$155.94
|7
|Olivia Rodrigo
|$1,952,834
|14,144
|$138.06
|8
|Don Omar
|$1,250,866
|10,124
|$123.55
|9
|Noah Kahan
|$1,149,600
|12,088
|$95.10
|10
|Tim McGraw
|$1,110,941
|10,507
|$105.73
|11
|Fall Out Boy
|$1,088,720
|11,285
|$96.47
|12
|Tyler Childers
|$1,081,532
|10,690
|$101.17
|13
|Blake Shelton
|$1,077,442
|10,722
|$100.49
|14
|Mariah Carey
|$1,036,808
|5,262
|$197.04
|15
|“We Them One’s Comedy Tour”
|$1,004,933
|9,038
|$111.19
|16
|André Rieu
|$1,003,273
|9,944
|$100.88
|17
|Keyshia Cole
|$816,988
|8,035
|$101.68
|18
|Cody Johnson
|$736,357
|11,136
|$66.12
|19
|Ana Gabriel
|$702,186
|7,719
|$90.96
|20
|AJR
|$679,756
|8,883
|$76.52
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
___