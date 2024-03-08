Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of March 11, 2024 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Coldplay $7,870,088 55,002 $143.09 2 U2 $6,250,831 16,586 $376.86 3 Paul McCartney $4,509,459 48,727 $92.54 4 SEVENTEEN $3,846,847 31,024 $123.99 5 Eagles $3,389,357 12,558 $269.88 6 Luis Miguel $2,989,594 21,779 $137.27 7 Madonna $2,812,163 13,753 $204.47 8 Travis Scott $2,151,483 15,653 $137.45 9 ENHYPEN $2,145,209 11,030 $194.48 10 Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull / Ricky Martin $2,135,503 12,079 $176.79 11 Depeche Mode $1,832,213 14,120 $129.76 12 Tool $1,489,071 12,089 $123.17 13 André Rieu $947,294 9,864 $96.03 14 The 1975 $869,605 10,937 $79.50 15 Illenium $807,981 8,640 $93.51 16 Cody Johnson $759,937 11,838 $64.19 17 Pentatonix $720,199 9,694 $74.29 18 Trans-Siberian Orchestra $704,916 9,208 $76.55 19 Nate Bargatze $632,273 8,304 $76.14 20 Måneskin $629,761 7,766 $81.08

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

