List of winners at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The list of winners so far at the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which are being presented live Saturday in Los Angeles.

MOVIES
FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

STUNT ENSEMBLE

“Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part I”

TELEVISION

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

“The Bear”

MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

FEMALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED TV SERIES OR MOVIE

Ali Wong, “Beef”

MALE ACTOR IN A LIMITED TV SERIES OR MOVIE

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

STUNT ENSEMBLE

“The Last of Us”

