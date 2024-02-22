Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of February 26, 2024 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Coldplay
|$7,957,729
|56,037
|$142.01
|18
|2
|U2
|$6,250,831
|16,586
|$376.86
|8
|3
|Paul McCartney
|$5,304,187
|50,712
|$104.59
|10
|4
|SEVENTEEN
|$3,913,395
|31,024
|$126.14
|16
|5
|Eagles
|$3,551,737
|12,662
|$280.50
|11
|6
|Luis Miguel
|$3,019,574
|20,007
|$150.92
|33
|7
|Madonna
|$2,861,347
|14,476
|$197.66
|32
|8
|Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull / Ricky Martin
|$2,647,280
|13,408
|$197.43
|8
|9
|Travis Scott
|$2,170,486
|15,624
|$138.92
|14
|10
|ENHYPEN
|$2,145,209
|11,026
|$194.55
|8
|11
|Depeche Mode
|$1,871,699
|14,277
|$131.09
|10
|12
|Doja Cat
|$1,788,744
|12,542
|$142.61
|8
|13
|Rod Wave
|$1,646,217
|13,378
|$123.05
|15
|14
|Usher
|$1,615,526
|4,996
|$323.34
|10
|15
|Marc Anthony
|$1,515,545
|11,076
|$136.83
|9
|16
|KISS
|$1,499,721
|11,558
|$129.75
|15
|17
|Dave Matthews Band
|$1,397,161
|11,346
|$123.14
|8
|18
|Tool
|$1,342,708
|10,683
|$125.68
|13
|19
|50 Cent
|$1,272,712
|11,982
|$106.21
|9
|20
|Jonas Brothers
|$1,231,667
|12,324
|$99.94
|10
