Jason Aldean, Randy Houser and Kristin Chenoweth react to the death of Toby Keith

Fellow country artists and fans react to the death of singer-songwriter Toby Keith, who died Monday at 62.

“Just waking up to the news of Toby Keith’s passing. Today is a sad day for country music and its fans. Toby was a huge presence in our business and someone we all looked up to and respected. You and your music will be forever remembered big man.” — Jason Aldean, on X, formerly Twitter.

“I loved him as a musician. A great Oklahoman. A great American. What a loss!” — Kristin Chenoweth, a fellow Oklahoman, on Instagram.

“God Bless you and Family. Hard to imagine an America without Toby Keith in it.” — Randy Houser on Instagram.

“Toby Keith was big, brash, and never bowed down or slowed down for anyone, His story is a distinctly American one — a former roughneck oil worker who carved out his own space in country music with a sinewy voice and an unbending will to succeed.” — Kyle Young, CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, in a statement.

“Absolutely heartbreaking. Not only a country music legend, but also an American hero. He will be remembered for what he did for our great military more than anything and I know that’s how he would want it. God bless Toby and his family.” — Austin Burke on Instagram.

“RIP Toby Keith — Tell folks you love them while you can. Life is short..the older I get, the more I realize how true it is.” — Cole Swindell, via X.

“Toby Keith was a true trailblazer. Authentic and heartfelt but always with a wink ’til the end. He was larger than life in so many ways and his music will live on forever! Raising our red solos tonight — you will be missed by so many. Peace.” — Old Dominion via X.

“Waking up to the terrible news that our friend, and legend @tobykeith has passed away from cancer. He was a true patriot, a first class singer/songwriter, and a bigger than life kind of guy. He will be greatly missed.” — John Rich of Big & Rich on X.

