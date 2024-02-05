Celebrity birthdays for the week of Feb. 11-17 View Photo

Feb. 11: Singer Jimmy Carter of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 92. Actor Tina Louise (“Gilligan’s Island”) is 90. Musician Sergio Mendes is 83. Actor Philip Anglim (“The Thorn Birds”) is 72. Actor Catherine Hickland (“One Life To Live”) is 68. Drummer David Uosikkinen of The Hooters is 68. Actor Carey Lowell (“Law & Order”) is 63. Singer Sheryl Crow is 62. Actor Jennifer Aniston is 55. Actor Damian Lewis (“Billions”) is 53. Singer D’Angelo is 50. Actor Brice Beckham (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 48. Vocalist Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park and of Fort Minor is 47. Singer-actor Brandy (“Moesha”) is 45. Bassist Jon Jones of Eli Young Band is 44. Actor Matthew Lawrence (“Boy Meets World”) is 44. Singer Kelly Rowland (Destiny’s Child) is 43. Actor Natalie Dormer (“Game of Thrones”) is 42. Singer Aubrey O’Day (Danity Kane) is 40. Actor Q’orianka Kilcher (TV’s “Yellowstone,” film’s “The New World”) is 34. Actor Taylor Lautner is 32.

Feb. 12: Actor Joe Don Baker is 88. Author Judy Blume is 86. Country singer Moe Bandy is 80. Actor Maud Adams (“Octopussy”) is 79. Actor Cliff DeYoung is 78. Guitarist Steve Hackett (Genesis) is 74. Actor Michael Ironside is 74. Singer Michael McDonald (Doobie Brothers) is 72. Actor Joanna Kerns is 71. Actor Zach Grenier (“The Good Wife,” ″Deadwood”) is 70. Actor-talk show host Arsenio Hall is 68. Actor John Michael Higgins (“Raising the Bar,” ″A Mighty Wind”) is 61. Actor Raphael Sbarge (“Once Upon a Time,” “Mass Effect”) is 60. Actor Christine Elise (TV’s “Chucky,” film’s “Body Snatchers”) is 59. Actor Josh Brolin (“True Grit,” ″No Country For Old Men”) is 56. Singer Chynna Phillips of Wilson Phillips is 56. Bassist Jim Creeggan of Barenaked Ladies is 54. Keyboardist Keri Lewis of Mint Condition is 53. Actor Jesse Spencer (“House”) is 45. Rapper Gucci Mane is 44. Actor Sarah Lancaster (“Chuck”) is 44. Actor Christina Ricci is 44. Actor Jennifer Stone (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 31. Actor Baylie and Rylie Cregut (“Raising Hope”) are 14.

Feb. 13: Actor Kim Novak is 91. Actor Bo Svenson (“Walking Tall”) is 83. Actor Stockard Channing is 80. Singer Peter Gabriel is 74. Actor-singer David Naughton is 73. Bassist Peter Hook of New Order and Joy Division is 68. Actor Matt Salinger is 64. Singer Henry Rollins is 63. Actor Neal McDonough (“Boomtown”) is 58. Singer Freedom Williams (C & C Music Factory) is 58. Actor Kelly Hu (“Martial Law”) is 56. Singer Matt Berninger of The National is 53. Bassist Todd Harrell (3 Doors Down) is 52. Drummer Scott Thomas of Parmalee is 51. Singer Feist is 48. MC Natalie Stewart of Floetry is 45. Actor Mena Suvari is 45.

Feb. 14: Jazz saxophonist Maceo Parker is 81. TV personality Pat O’Brien (“The Insider,” ″Access Hollywood”) is 76. Magician Teller of Penn and Teller is 76. Actor Ken Wahl (“Wiseguy”) is 67. Opera singer Renee Fleming is 65. Actor Meg Tilly is 64. Singer-music producer Dwayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Tone! is 63. Actor Sakina Jaffrey (“House of Cards”) is 62. Actor Enrico Colantoni (“Just Shoot Me”) is 61. Actor Zach Galligan (“Gremlins”) is 60. Actor Valente Rodriguez (TV’s “George Lopez,” film’s “Erin Brockovich”) is 60. Bassist Ricky Wolking of The Nixons is 58. Actor Simon Pegg (2009′s “Star Trek”) is 54. Bassist Kevin Baldes of Lit is 52. Singer Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty is 52. Actor Danai Gurira (“Black Panther”) is 46. Actor Matt Barr (“Blood and Treasure”) is 40. Actor Jake Lacy (“The Office”) is 38. Actor Tiffany Thornton (“Sonny With a Chance”) is 38. Actor Brett Dier (“Jane the Virgin”) is 34. Actor Freddie Highmore (“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” ″Bates Motel”) is 32.

Feb. 16: Jazz singer Peggy King is 94. Actor William Katt (“Greatest American Hero”) is 73. Actor LeVar Burton is 67. Rapper-actor Ice-T is 66. Guitarist Andy Taylor (Duran Duran) is 63. Drummer Dave Lombardo of Slayer is 59. Actor Sarah Clarke (“Twilight”) is 53. Actor Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight,” “Green Book”) is 50. DJ-producer Bassnectar is 46. Rapper Lupe Fiasco is 42. Singer Ryan Follese of Hot Chelle Rae is 37. Guitarist and drummer Danielle Haim of Haim is 35. Actor Elizabeth Olsen (“Wandavision,” “Martha Marcy May Marlene”) is 35.

Feb. 17: Actor Christina Pickles (“The Wedding Singer,” ″St. Elsewhere”) is 89. Actor Brenda Fricker (“My Left Foot,” “So I Married an Axe Murderer”) is 79. Actor Becky Ann Baker (“Girls,” ″Freaks and Geeks”) is 71. Actor Rene Russo is 70. Actor Richard Karn (“Home Improvement”) is 68. Actor Lou Diamond Phillips is 62. Comedian Larry the Cable Guy is 61. Director Michael Bay (“Transformers,” “Armageddon”) is 60. Singer Chante Moore is 57. Guitarist Tim Mahoney of 311 is 54. Actor Dominic Purcell (“Prison Break”) is 54. Actor Denise Richards is 53. Singer-guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day is 52. Actor Jerry O’Connell is 50. Country singer Bryan White is 50. Actor Kelly Carlson (“Nip/Tuck”) is 48. Actor Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away With Murder”) is 45. Actor Jason Ritter (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World,” ″Joan of Arcadia”) is 44. Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt is 43. TV personality Paris Hilton is 43. TV co-host Daphne Oz (“The Chew”) is 38. Actor Chord Overstreet (“Glee”) is 35. Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is 33. Actor Meaghan Martin (“10 Things I Hate About You,” “Camp Rock”) is 32. Actor Sasha Pieterse (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 28.

