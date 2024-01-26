Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 1/29/2024 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 U2 $6,250,831 16,586 $376.86 8 2 Paul McCartney $5,079,462 43,406 $117.02 14 3 P!NK $2,878,926 14,454 $199.17 10 4 Luis Miguel $2,831,781 17,985 $157.45 26 5 Madonna $2,737,411 15,583 $175.66 24 6 Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull / Ricky Martin $2,564,448 13,659 $187.74 11 7 Travis Scott $2,505,939 17,272 $145.08 16 8 Queen + Adam Lambert $2,386,945 15,473 $154.26 8 9 Depeche Mode $1,873,190 14,208 $131.83 11 10 Romeo Santos $1,852,566 12,272 $150.95 13 11 Doja Cat $1,746,841 12,848 $135.96 11 12 Usher $1,615,064 5,003 $322.81 12 13 KISS $1,559,601 11,103 $140.46 19 14 Rod Wave $1,504,380 12,695 $118.50 20 15 50 Cent $1,458,275 14,921 $97.73 8 16 Dave Matthews Band $1,397,161 11,346 $123.14 8 17 Jonas Brothers $1,290,576 11,707 $110.24 11 18 Tool $1,234,112 10,024 $123.10 12 19 Shania Twain $1,192,650 12,141 $98.23 13 20 Marc Anthony $1,179,841 8,065 $146.29 10

