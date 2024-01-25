Clear
Andris Nelsons agrees to rolling contract as Boston Symphony Orchestra music director

By AP News
BOSTON (AP) — Andris Nelsons has agreed to a rolling contract as music director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

The 45-year-old Latvian has been the BSO’s music director since the 2014-15 season, when he began a five-year contract. That was replaced by an eight-year deal through 2021-22 and in October 2020 a three-year extension through the the 2024-25 season.

The BSO said Thursday Nelsons also had been given an additional title as head of conducting at Tanglewood, the music and educational center that is the orchestra’s summer home.

Nelson also has been music director of the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra since 2017-18.

