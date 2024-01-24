Today in History: January 24, Apple begins selling the Macintosh

Today in History

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 24, the 24th day of 2024. There are 342 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Jan. 24, 1984, Apple Computer began selling its first Macintosh model, which boasted a built-in 9-inch monochrome display, a clock rate of 8 megahertz and 128k of RAM.

On this date:

In 1848, James W. Marshall discovered a gold nugget at Sutter’s Mill in northern California, a discovery that led to the gold rush of ’49.

In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill concluded a wartime conference in Casablanca, Morocco.

In 1945, Associated Press war correspondent Joseph Morton was among a group of captives executed by the Germans at the Mauthausen-Gusen concentration camp in Austria.

In 1965, Winston Churchill died in London at age 90.

In 1978, a nuclear-powered Soviet satellite, Cosmos 954, plunged through Earth’s atmosphere and disintegrated, scattering radioactive debris over parts of northern Canada.

In 1985, the space shuttle Discovery was launched from Cape Canaveral on the first secret, all-military shuttle mission.

In 1989, confessed serial killer Theodore Bundy was executed in Florida’s electric chair.

In 2003, former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge was sworn as the first secretary of the new Department of Homeland Security.

In 2011, a suicide bomber attacked Moscow’s busiest airport, killing 37 people; Chechen separatists claimed responsibility.

In 2013, President Barack Obama’s Defense Secretary Leon Panetta announced the lifting of a ban on women serving in combat.

In 2018, former sports doctor Larry Nassar, who had admitted molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years under the guise of medical treatment, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison.

In 2023, the sci-fi indie hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” led Oscar nominations with 11. (It would go on to win seven, including best picture.)

Today’s birthdays: Cajun musician Doug Kershaw is 88. Singer-songwriter Ray Stevens is 85. Singer-songwriter Neil Diamond is 83. Singer Aaron Neville is 83. Actor Michael Ontkean is 78. Actor Daniel Auteuil is 74. Country singer-songwriter Becky Hobbs is 74. Comedian Yakov Smirnoff is 73. Former South Korean President Moon Jae-in is 70. Actor William Allen Young is 70. Bandleader-musician Jools Holland is 66. Actor Nastassja Kinski is 63. R&B singer Theo Peoples is 63. Country musician Keech Rainwater (Lonestar) is 61. Comedian Phil LaMarr is 57. Olympic gold medal gymnast Mary Lou Retton is 56. R&B singer Sleepy Brown (Society of Soul) is 54. Actor Matthew Lillard is 54. Actor Merrilee McCommas is 53. Blues/rock singer Beth Hart is 52. Actor Ed Helms is 50. Actor Mark Hildreth is 46. Actor Christina Moses is 46. Actor Tatyana Ali is 45. Actor Carrie Coon is 43. Actor Daveed Diggs is 42. Actor Justin Baldoni is 40. Actor Mischa Barton is 38.

By The Associated Press