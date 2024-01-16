List of top Emmy Award winners View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — List so far of the top winners of the prime-time Emmy Awards.

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

TALK SERIES

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

By The Associated Press