List of top Emmy Award winners
LOS ANGELES (AP) — List so far of the top winners of the prime-time Emmy Awards.
ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
REALITY COMPETITION SERIES
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
TALK SERIES
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
By The Associated Press