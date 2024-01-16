Cloudy
48.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

List of top Emmy Award winners

Sponsored by:
By AP News
75th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

List of top Emmy Award winners

Photo Icon View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — List so far of the top winners of the prime-time Emmy Awards.

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

TALK SERIES

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

___

More coverage of the Emmys: https://apnews.com/hub/emmy-awards

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2024 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 