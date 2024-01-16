Live Updates: Emmys 2023 View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Emmys are finally here!

The 75th Emmys were delayed because of the Hollywood strikes, catapulting them from their usual perch in late summer or early fall to squarely in the midst of winter – better known in Hollywood as awards season.

Follow along for our live coverage of tonight’s Emmys.

MAKE WAY FOR THE PRESIDENT

On the carpet, Issa Rae, President “Barbie” herself, spoke to the AP about a recent viral clip in which two young girls from the hit web series “Recess Therapy” expressed their love of Rae’s role.

At last week’s Golden Globes, the girls approached Issa and cheered “I saw you on ‘Barbie.’ You were the president… I wanted to be you when I was (watching) ‘Barbie.’” They handed her a friendship bracelet, which Rae wore to the Emmys.

“It says ‘winners,’ I can’t take this off. I’ve been coordinating with it,” Rae exclaimed, showing off the bracelet. “They were just so sweet and excited to meet this version of me. I felt proud and honored.” ______

Kieran Culkin hasn’t seen that ‘Succession’ finale

As celebrities started hitting the silver carpet bright and early Monday afternoon, “Succession” actor Kieran Culkin revealed he has yet to finish his own critically acclaimed series.

“I haven’t even seen the last episode yet,” he told AP’s Krysta Fauria.

But it’s not on purpose.

“I’m sure if I talked to a therapist, you could probably come up with a lot of reasons why I haven’t seen it,” the Roman Roy actor joked.

______It’s 2024. Why are they calling it the 2023 Emmys?

Well, they were supposed to have been in 2023. We haven’t had an Emmys ceremony since September 2022, in fact. The 75th Emmys were delayed because of the Hollywood strikes, catapulting them from their usual perch in late summer or early fall to squarely in the midst of winter – better known in Hollywood as awards season.

The temporary shift does have some rather confusing side effects. The Emmys already have what some consider a counterintuitive eligibility window, as AP’s Alicia Rancilio broke down last April. Had the 75th Emmys not been delayed, they still would have aired more than a year after the finale of Season 1 of “The Bear,” which is up for several awards. Now, the show is even further behind: Two seasons of the show have come and gone, and Jeremy Allen White has Golden Globes for both – but is still waiting to see if he collects a statuette from the Television Academy for his work in 2022.

______How to watch the Emmys red – sorry, silver – carpet

If you missed the pep of E! during last week’s Golden Globes, fret not: The channel is back with its “Live from E!” coverage at 5 p.m. Eastern, three hours before the telecast kicks off. The first hour is hosted by Zuri Hall, Amber Ruffin and Zanna Roberts Rassi, before Laverne Cox and comedian Heather McMahan take over. And if that’s not enough, E! is throwing an after-party that begins at 11 p.m., featuring Real Housewives Garcelle Beauvais and Jenna Lyons.

If you want an alternative, People and Entertainment Weekly are cohosting their own show from the silver carpet, streaming on their website and YouTube.

