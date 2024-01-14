`Honeymooners’ actress Joyce Randolph has died at 99; played Ed Norton’s wife, Trixie View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — “Honeymooners” actress Joyce Randolph, who played Ed Norton’s sarcastic wife Trixie, has died. She was 99.

Randolph died of natural causes Saturday night at her home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, her son Randolph Charles told The Associated Press Sunday.

She was the last surviving main character of the beloved comedy from television’s golden age of the 1950s.

The show starred Jackie Gleason as the blustering bus driver Ralph Kramden. With him were Audrey Meadows as his wisecracking wife, and Art Carney and Randolph as their neighbors, Ed and Trixie Norton.

More than 50 years after she played Trixie, Randolph still had many admirers and received dozens of letters a week.