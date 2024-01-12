Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
Sponsored by:
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|U2
|$6,250,831
|16,586
|$376.86
|8
|2
|Paul McCartney
|$5,745,824
|34,814
|$165.04
|8
|3
|Morgan Wallen
|$4,932,632
|23,713
|$208.01
|9
|4
|P!NK
|$4,210,819
|23,351
|$180.32
|15
|5
|RBD
|$3,982,347
|21,096
|$188.77
|15
|6
|Eagles
|$3,669,591
|12,934
|$283.70
|12
|7
|Madonna
|$2,920,952
|15,929
|$183.37
|27
|8
|Luis Miguel
|$2,652,147
|16,401
|$161.70
|36
|9
|Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull / Ricky Martin
|$2,508,303
|13,874
|$180.78
|16
|10
|Travis Scott
|$2,497,276
|17,284
|$144.48
|16
|11
|Queen + Adam Lambert
|$2,277,960
|14,839
|$153.50
|15
|12
|SZA
|$1,967,798
|13,384
|$147.02
|9
|13
|Depeche Mode
|$1,933,829
|14,032
|$137.81
|15
|14
|Guns N’ Roses
|$1,870,579
|15,562
|$120.20
|10
|15
|Doja Cat
|$1,746,841
|12,848
|$135.96
|11
|16
|John Mayer
|$1,702,938
|12,195
|$139.63
|14
|17
|KISS
|$1,572,100
|11,214
|$140.18
|19
|18
|Romeo Santos
|$1,498,832
|10,572
|$141.76
|25
|19
|Rod Wave
|$1,464,157
|12,457
|$117.53
|21
|20
|50 Cent
|$1,463,317
|14,757
|$99.16
|9
.
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
___