Live Updates: Golden Globes 2024

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards are back. The Associated Press is bringing you live coverage from the red carpet, inside the show and backstage in Beverly Hills, California.

Here are some of the highlights:

1. Winners: “Beef,”“Succession” and “The Bear” have each won multiple awards. Here’s afull list of tonight’s winners. 2. Host: Comedian Jo Koy ribbed on “Barbenheimer” in his opening monologue. Not every joke landed. 3. Red carpet: Margot Robbie channeled Barbie, Nicolas Cage celebrated his birthday and Taylor Swift wore green sequins.

LILY GLADSTONE IS FIRST INDIGENOUS BEST ACTRESS WINNER

Lily Gladstone won the best actress in a drama award for her role as Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese’s epic “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

She opened her acceptance speech in the Blackfeet language.

“A beautiful community, nation, that encouraged me to keep going, keep doing this,” Gladstone said.

“I’m so grateful that I can speak even a little bit of my language, which I’m not fluent in up here, because in this business, Native actors used to speak their lines in English, and then the sound mixers would run them backwards to accomplish Native languages on camera,” she said.

Gladstone is the first Indigenous winner of this award. She was named one of 2023’s AP Breakthrough Entertainers.

“It is, of course, something I have to think about, insofar as I would just really love to speak some of my language — and teach myself a little bit more of my language — to have and to hold in that moment,” Gladstone told AP Film Writer Jake Coyle about the possibility of winning an Oscar. “It would be an incredible moment in my life, but it would mean so much more than just me.”

___BARBENHEIMER

“Barbenheimer” — otherwise known as “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” — won in a number of major categories.

Christopher Nolan’s epic film captured the final award of the night, winning best drama film.

Earlier, composer Ludwig Göransson took home the award for best motion picture score for a soundtrack that had him using musical materials from the time period — including radios, nuclear computers and machines from the 1950s.

“I want to also thank Cillian Murphy. I’ve been watching your face over and over and over and over again. It’s been an incredible experience,” he said in his speech.

While “Barbie” won a brand-new award this year for cinematic and box office achievement, it lost in other categories.

Still, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas won best song for “What Was I Made For?” her big-hearted, big hit “Barbie” ballad.

“You are the reason I am the way I am,” Eilish said to her brother in her speech, later adding: “I was very very miserable and depressed at the time and writing that song kind of saved me a little bit.”

___PDA ALL DAY

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner shared a moment during an ad break on the award show’s live stream.

Commenters called the camera a “fan cam” of the two, as it landed on Jenner playing with Chalamet’s necklace.

Later, Cillian Murphy accepted his first Golden Globe award for best male actor for a motion picture: drama, after getting a big smooch by wife Yvonne McGuiness.

“Do I have lipstick all over my nose?” he joked in his speech. “I’m just gonna leave it.”

And when Ali Wong accepted her award for best actor in a TV series for “Beef,” she kissed new beau, comedian Bill Hader. The two made a rare appearance together.

___CHRISTOPHER NOLAN WINS BEST DIRECTOR

Although it was Christopher Nolan’s first win, it wasn’t his first acceptance speech at the Golden Globes. In 2009, he accepted on behalf of the late actor Heath Ledger, who won a posthumous award for his iconic role in “The Dark Knight.”

“And in the middle of speaking, I glanced up and Robert Downey Jr. caught my eye and gave me a look of love and support,” the “Oppenheimer” director said, with the camera cutting to an emotional Downey. ” Same look he’s giving me now, the same love and support he’s shown so many people and in our community over so many years.”

By the way, if you want Nolan’s tips on the best way to watch a movie, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr has you covered.

___‘THE BEAR’ HAS BREAKTHROUGH MOMENTS

Hot off a buzzy Calvin Klein campaign, actor Jeremy Allen White took home the win for best actor in a television series, musical or comedy for a second year in a row, both for his role as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto on “The Bear.”

“I can’t believe I’m in this room with all these all these people I’ve loved so much, admired so much for so long. It’s unreal,” he said in his acceptance speech.

Last month, The Associated Press anointed Ayo Edebiri one of 2023’s AP Breakthrough Entertainers.

Tonight, she won a Golden Globe for her role in “The Bear.”

“Yeah, I’m really, really grateful. If I forgot to thank you, I’m sorry, unless you were mean or something,” she said in her acceptance speech. “Okay, Bye. Thank you.”

___PLAYING THE RICH AND FAMOUS

For acting out the lives of the rich and famous, Elizabeth Debicki and Matthew Macfadyen won supporting TV role Globes.

Debicki was awarded for her role as Princess Diana in “The Crown,” while Macfadyen won for his supporting role as Tom Wambsgans in “Succession.”

“I just adored every second playing the weird and wonderful human grease stain that is Tom Wambsgans and — Tom Wambsgans, CEO, I should say,” Macfadyen said in his speech. “God help us.”

Taylor Swift was one of the first in the room to stand up for MacFayden’s win.

___‘BEEF’ WINS BIG

“Beef” stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun both picked up Golden Globes for their leading roles in the limited TV series. They became the first Asian performers to win best actor and actress in a limited series.

The show follows an epic feud between two strangers, played by Yeun (“The Walking Dead,” “Minari”) and Wong (“Always Be My Maybe”), that stems from a wild case of road rage.

Backstage, Wong said, “To feel seen and recognized for the work we did on that show, it has meaning.”

“They’re letting walls down. They’re seeing each other at their ugliest,” Wong told AP’s Alicia Rancilio last year, speaking of their characters. “There’s a deep acceptance that’s obviously very cathartic and very necessary. I think that’s the most unexpected and beautiful part about our show.”

Backstage, she quipped that she was unsure where she’ll put the award at home: “I have two little children and this is heavy, like a medieval weapon.”

___FIRST AWARD

Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the first award of the night for her supporting actress role in the holiday movie “The Holdovers” as Mary Lamb, the grieving school cook who lost her son in Vietnam.

“I hope I have helped you find your inner Mary because there is a little bit of her in all of us,” she said during her acceptance speech.

She also thanked the now-defunct Hollywood Foreign Press Association, prompting many in the audience to say, in near-unison, “They’re not called that.”

___WHO’S HOSTING TONIGHT

“My new year’s resolution for 2024 is to finish Oppenheimer in 2025,” comedian Jo Koy joked, before jumping to a few “Barbie” gags, which was met with few laughs, resulting in Koy breaking the fourth wall.

Koy opened with a joke about watching the nominated titles: “I lied. I only watch ‘Beef,’” the Filipino American actor joked. “It’s mandatory. I’m Asian.”

Koy is the second Asian host in Globes history. Sandra Oh emceed the show in 2019.

___

TAYLOR HAS ARRIVED

It’s her, hi. Minutes before the 81st Golden Globes was set to start, Taylor Swift emerged on the carpet in a brilliant green sequined gown. Her attendance at the award show was the subject of much online chatter: would she attend Kansas City Chiefs’ Sunday game against the Los Angeles Chargers in LA ahead of the Golden Globe Awards, held in nearby Beverly Hills? Her beau, Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce was ruled inactive for that final game of the regular season, and onto the carpet she went.

This year, the Globes introduced a new category, for cinematic and box office achievement which the popstar’s history-making “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is nominated. If Swift wins, it would be her first Globe. She’s been nominated four times previously.

___DOPPELGANGERS OF INTEREST

Justin Hartley is not Glen Powell. But the latter is having a little fun with being mistaken for the Golden Globes presenter.

“I think this is the perfect time to announce that ⁦@justinhartley⁩ and I will be starring in the most boring body-swap movie of all time,” he wrote above a screenshot of a post that identified Hartley as him. “Damn, I look good,” he captioned the same screenshot in an Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Cord Jefferson, writer and director of “American Fiction,” joked that he’s matching the star of the film. “There’s not another director that has started trying to look more like his actor. I’m doing Jeffrey cosplay.”

___BARBIE BRINGS PINK TO THE RED CARPET

Margot Robbie arrived at the Golden Globes in Barbie’s signature shade of bright pink – wearing a custom, sequined gown by Armani, nearly an exact replica of the limited edition 1977 Superstar Barbie’s disco duds. “I just woke up and thought, ‘Maybe this would be appropriate tonight,’” Robbie joked.

Elsewhere, the red carpet turned pale pink, with actors Hailee Steinfeld, Hunter Schafer, Rose McIver, and Jennifer Lopez arriving in muted blush tones.

___WHAT’S FOR DINNER?

Chicken and fish and root vegetables that are gone by the time most famous people get to sit aren’t the kind of dishes that inspire poetic reflection.

But this year several people gasped when they saw “Nobu” tartare and caviar on the menus tucked into the napkins, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr observed.

In the lineup of award show season, the Golden Globes stands out for some stars — in part because it’s not the kind of show with lukewarm Chardonnay on the table.

Actress Elle Fanning nominated for “The Great” said she was looking forward to the festivities. “They always say this is the fun one because you can drink at this awards show,” she said.

___

By The Associated Press