Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 U2 $6,455,982 16,512 $390.97 2 Paul McCartney $5,745,824 34,814 $165.04 3 Morgan Wallen $4,560,129 21,896 $208.26 4 The Weeknd $4,526,405 47,241 $95.81 5 P!NK $4,304,591 25,308 $170.08 6 RBD $4,042,040 20,513 $197.05 7 Eagles $3,669,591 12,934 $283.70 8 Madonna $2,920,952 15,929 $183.37 9 Peso Pluma $2,581,693 23,191 $111.32 10 Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull / Ricky Martin $2,492,516 14,002 $178.01 11 Travis Scott $2,405,755 17,425 $138.06 12 Luis Miguel $2,350,899 13,242 $177.52 13 Queen + Adam Lambert $2,277,960 14,839 $153.50 14 Guns N’ Roses $2,180,532 18,274 $119.32 15 SZA $1,931,854 13,355 $144.65 16 Depeche Mode $1,899,606 13,859 $137.06 17 Arctic Monkeys $1,833,170 21,435 $85.52 18 Doja Cat $1,677,247 12,687 $132.20 19 John Mayer $1,654,999 11,481 $144.15 20 KISS $1,572,100 11,214 $140.18

