Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
Sponsored by:
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 12/18/2023:
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|U2
|$6,455,982
|16,512
|$390.97
|17
|2
|Paul McCartney
|$5,745,824
|34,814
|$165.04
|8
|3
|P!NK
|$4,666,683
|27,590
|$169.14
|20
|4
|The Weeknd
|$4,526,405
|47,241
|$95.81
|10
|5
|RBD
|$4,102,181
|19,448
|$210.92
|28
|6
|Drake
|$3,839,139
|16,179
|$237.29
|13
|7
|Morgan Wallen
|$3,670,429
|18,206
|$201.60
|20
|8
|Eagles
|$3,538,033
|12,728
|$277.95
|19
|9
|Madonna
|$2,920,952
|15,929
|$183.37
|27
|10
|Enrique Iglesias / Pitbull / Ricky Martin
|$2,490,449
|13,935
|$178.71
|14
|11
|ENHYPEN
|$2,490,317
|17,940
|$138.81
|9
|12
|Depeche Mode
|$2,461,418
|22,820
|$107.86
|17
|13
|Travis Scott
|$2,405,755
|17,425
|$138.06
|13
|14
|Queen + Adam Lambert
|$2,277,960
|14,839
|$153.50
|15
|15
|Luis Miguel
|$2,254,417
|12,387
|$181.99
|39
|16
|Peso Pluma
|$2,227,783
|18,700
|$119.13
|11
|17
|Guns N’ Roses
|$2,078,985
|16,824
|$123.57
|17
|18
|SZA
|$1,897,091
|13,286
|$142.78
|15
|19
|Doja Cat
|$1,717,695
|12,480
|$137.63
|8
|20
|Jonas Brothers
|$1,684,930
|13,724
|$122.77
|35
For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com
___